Pakistan vs England: Tourists earn historic Test series victory with dramatic 26-run win in Multan

England have secured a historic series victory in Pakistan after Mark Wood helped the tourists to a dramatic 26-run win in the second Test in Multan.

Pakistan appeared on course to chase down their imposing target of 355 when Saud Shakeel (94) and Mohammad Nawaz (45) moved the hosts to 290-5, only for Wood to swing momentum back England's way by prising out both set batters just before lunch.

Brief cameos from Agha Salman (20 not out) and debutant Abrar Ahmed (17) kept Pakistan edging towards their victory total, but England's pace attack successfully cleaned up the tail to dismiss the hosts for 328.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ollie Robinson returns to take the final wicket and give England a famous series win in Pakistan

Wood was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with 4-65, while Ollie Robinson (2-23) claimed the final wicket and James Anderson (2-44) also impressed as England grabbed an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match Test series.

How England prevailed in Multan thriller

Resuming on 198-4 and requiring a further 157 runs for victory, Pakistan added just 12 to their overnight total before Faheem Ashraf (10) hit a turning Root delivery straight to Zak Crawley at slip.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England get the breakthrough and Joe Root has 50 test wickets with Faheem Ashraf bowled out for Pakistan.

The dismissal saw Root become just the third player in Test history to have registered over 10,000 runs and at least 50 wickets, following on from Jacques Kallis and Steve Waugh, although England struggled initially to build on their early breakthrough.

Shakeel started the day on 54 and continued to add to his run tally, while Nawaz quickly eased his way to 45, with the pair frustrating England by offering few opportunities in an 80-run sixth-wicket partnership.

Nawaz looked destined for a maiden Test half-century until he gloved behind a short delivery and gifted Wood his second wicket, before the England paceman grabbed the key scalp of Shakeel on the stroke of lunch.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Saud Shakeel is controversially given out after Ollie Pope was deemed to have got his fingers just under the ball when taking the catch.

Third umpire Joel Wilson concluded that Pope managed to get his gloves under the ball to take the catch, ending a gritty innings lasting 213 deliveries and leaving Pakistan seven down at the interval and still requiring another 64 runs.

Abrar came out firing after lunch and found four boundaries from his first 10 deliveries, including three from one Wood over, only to end his cameo when he picked out Ben Duckett in the covers to give Anderson his second of the innings.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jimmy Anderson takes a big wicket for England after a brilliant cameo from Abrar Ahmed over lunch!

Wood bowled Zahid Mahmood for a duck to leave England on the brink of victory, with Robinson wrapping up the win and sparking wild celebrations when he had Mohammad Ali caught behind without scoring.

'Special' victory for England

England's latest victory follows last week's 74-run triumph in Rawalpindi and secures only their third Test series success in Pakistan, and the win also marks the first time they've won multiple Tests in one series on Pakistan soil.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ben Stokes joins Michael Atherton to discuss their 'special' series win over Pakistan and his role as the captain of the team.

England captain Ben Stokes: "Things happened quite quickly this week compared to last week and it was another fantastic game to be a part of, going down to the wire yet again.

"Jimmy, Robbo, and Woody put in an amazing performance for England this week and hats off to the lads. We have achieved something really special this week as the England cricket team."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England's Mark Wood says that he would run through a brick wall for Ben Stokes and hailed a fantastic series win against Pakistan.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam: "We were not up to the mark in the first innings. We had a couple of soft dismissals. We did not finish well in the first innings and it cost us.

"After that we had a fightback in the bowling and in the second innings we fought well but unfortunately we have not finished well. We're definitely looking forward to the Karachi Test match and we will do our best."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Pakistan captain Babar Azam says that their first innings score cost them the game against England.

What's next?

England will now be looking to claim a series sweep for the first time in Pakistan, with the third and final Test match beginning in Karachi on Saturday.

Watch England's tour of Pakistan live on Sky Sports. Coverage of the third Test begins on Saturday from 4.30am on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event, with play getting underway at 5am.