England in New Zealand: Olly Stone takes three wickets as Stuart Broad makes bowling return in Test warm-up

Olly Stone picked up three wickets and the returning Stuart Broad a superb caught and bowled as England's attack warmed-up with the pink ball ahead of next week's day-night first Test against New Zealand.

The weather was calm in Hamilton but preparation for the opening Test could be disrupted by Cyclone Gabrielle, which forecasters believe will hit the North Island over the coming days and could bring a month's worth of rain in 24 hours.

England have no further practice matches ahead of Wednesday's Test match at Mount Maunganui having opted to cut an initial four days of warm-ups down to two.

Stone is England's fastest bowler in New Zealand with Mark Wood rested for the two-Test series and Jofra Archer only playing white-ball cricket at the moment as his comeback from elbow and back injuries is carefully managed.

Stone, who played the most recent of his three Tests at home to New Zealand in June 2021, bagged 3-54 from 11.1 overs as a New Zealand XI replied to England's 465 all out in 69.2 overs with 310 all out from 82.1.

Broad (1-54 from 10 overs) opened the bowling with James Anderson, which perhaps suggests he will return to the XI for the opening Test in Tauranga after missing December's 3-0 win in Pakistan due to paternity leave.

The 36-year-old caught New Zealand XI opener William O'Donnell off his own bowling to hand England their first breakthrough on the second and final day at Seddon Park.

Stone's wickets included top-scorer Quinne Sunde (91) while Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Matthew Potts, Jack Leach and Joe Root joined Broad in striking once apiece.

Harry Brook (97 off 71 balls) top-scored for England on the opening day, hitting nine sixes in total, and five in one over, as the tourists batted in their customary aggressive fashion.

Root, Dan Lawrence and Ben Foakes also made half-centuries.

Test skipper Ben Stokes did not feature in the match at all, with head coach Brendon McCullum saying: "He's never been a warm-up game kind of guy and I don't see that changing any time soon.

"Some characters don't need warm-up games. The bigger the competition, the more they step up."

Follow England's two-Test series in New Zealand, which starts on February 16, across Sky Sports' digital platforms.