New Zealand vs England: James Anderson praises England fast bowling options | 'We can win anywhere in the world!'

James Anderson believes England have the fast bowling options to "win games in any conditions" around the world.

England's leading Test wicket taker is currently in New Zealand preparing to face the Black Caps in a two-match series, starting on Thursday.

Along with Anderson, England's bowling unit for New Zealand sees Stuart Broad, Matthew Potts, and Olly Stone back in the fold. Ollie Robinson also retains his place after impressing in Pakistan.

Image: Staurt Broad is back in the squad after missing the Pakistan series

Jofra Archer is ramping up his recovery from a long lay-off, while Mark Wood has been rested, but Anderson believes England have excellent pace options going into a busy 2023 which includes the Ashes this summer.

"To be able to bring these guys back into the squad after having Mark Wood in Pakistan, and with Jofra getting back fit, it feels like we're building up a real good bank of fast bowlers that will be able to win games in any conditions anywhere in the world," Anderson said on Monday, as Cyclone Gabrielle forced preparations for the first Test indoors.

"I think whether they're young or old, guys always keep you on your toes. I mean Broady's keeping me on my toes, we're pushing each other in the nets all the time.

"At the minute, Ollie Robinson is probably one of the best bowlers in the world for me. He just doesn't miss, can swing it both ways, nips it, gets bounce - he's comfortably the one bowler that the guys don't want to face in the nets here. Everyone keeps you on your toes and it keeps those standards really high."

Image: Anderson believes Ollie Robinson is one of the best bowlers in the world at the moment

Anderson: Baz was 'fuming'

Anderson returns to New Zealand almost 15 years since he played for Auckland against Wellington in the State Championship.

The seamer had gone through a barren run of form and was carrying the drinks for England during the first Test, but he bowled himself into form for Auckland, taking seven wickets.

He was called up for the second Test after England lost the first match and took five wickets, including 4-118 in the first innings, as England went on to win the series 2-1.

"It was amazing for me, it turned out to be a very good decision. I bowled a lot of overs - didn't set the world alight - but it got me into a good rhythm to play the next Test.

Image: Anderson impressed in the second Test in 2008, taking five wickets in the match

"Baz [McCullum] brought that up the other day. He was fuming at the time. Apparently the whole New Zealand team were fuming with Auckland. It was huge for both of us.

"And not just the way we played, but with (Matthew) Hoggard and (Steve) Harmison having been such a massive part of England's success - the 2005 Ashes and Harmy being No 1 in the world at one point.

"Them being those senior bowlers and us taking their places gave us so much confidence to go on and try and emulate them. We never looked back."

Despite Anderson bouncing back with Auckland in 2008, he doesn't think star batter Steve Smith's short-term deal with Sussex ahead of the Ashes will have a similar impact for Australia.

"You'd have to ask Baz about it, I've not really spoken to him about it. But I don't mind it," he said.

"I don't think it will have any bearing on the result of the Ashes. Steve Smith playing county cricket won't have a bearing on how many runs he gets in the first Test."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former England assistant coach Paul Farbrace discusses who he thinks should be in the starting XI for next year's Ashes series against Australia

Anderson: Test cricket should be played with the red ball

England have failed to win a Test series in New Zealand since 2008 and will look to continue their impressive Test form from 2022 but have a poor record with the pink ball.

The first match is a day-night match and England have convincingly lost all their overseas Tests with the pink ball. Anderson echoed the sentiments of Robinson, who described it as "gimmicky".

"The ones here don't feel like a well-constructed ball. They're plasticky, don't shine, don't scuff up to get reverse. I love the red ball and I think that's how Test cricket should be played," he said.

"I'm old and a traditionalist I guess, but it's not something you really look forward to, a day/night game. I don't know who benefits from it.

"I'm not a massive fan, but it feels like we don't get much say in the sort of cricket we play, so we've got to turn up here this week and try to win the game."