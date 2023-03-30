Jonny Bairstow wants to keep wicket for Yorkshire before The Ashes

Jonny Bairstow wants to keep wicket for Yorkshire when he returns to action ahead of The Ashes, says Darren Gough.

Bairstow has been out since breaking his leg on a golf course last September but is set to be available for his county from the middle to the end of May, according to Yorkshire head coach Ottis Gibson.

Harry Brook took Bairstow's spot in the England middle order after his Yorkshire team-mate's injury and has since scored four hundreds in six Tests, including three in as many games in Pakistan.

Image: Bairstow has kept in 49 of his 89 Tests but has not done so since 2021

One route for Bairstow back into the England XI for the opening Ashes Test at Edgbaston from June 16 could be in place of wicketkeeper Ben Foakes - although Yorkshire say England have not requested that they give Bairstow the gloves.

"Communication is the key and we haven't heard anything from England yet, but I think Jonny has said he'd like to keep," said Gough.

"I think Jonny realises there is competition for places. He probably wants to give himself as many opportunities as he can. He's a top player, he's in a good place mentally with his game and he's worked out where he wants to be and where he wants to go."

Gibson added: "Part of the job in county cricket is to prepare players for England.

"If England put in a request then we'd be crazy not to accommodate them, especially in an Ashes year. We will certainly try to accommodate that request, if and when it comes.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former England captain Michael Atherton says Harry Brook's performances have given the Test selectors a 'real problem' as Bairstow's return to fitness looms

"I've had a conversation with [Bairstow] and the medical team, who've done a great job. He should be available to play games by the middle to end of May. He's had a horrific injury but he's tracking well.

"He's running up and down and he can run in straight lines, but he's not doing much lateral stuff yet.

"The medical team will let us know how far along he is, but he is expecting, when I've spoken to him, to be in a position to play in England's first Test. That's what he is aiming for."

Regular Yorkshire wicketkeeper Jonny Tattersall would be prepared to "step aside" to allow Bairstow to take the gloves.

He said: "I understand it's professional sport and Jonny is an international player. He is that for a reason and if he needs certain things to prepare for England, so be it.

"If that means I have to step aside to let Jonny take the gloves, that's fine. If we're winning games of cricket, to me it doesn't matter."