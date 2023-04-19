Brendon McCullum: England and Wales Cricket Board take no action against Test coach over betting adverts

The England and Wales Cricket Board will take no action against Test coach Brendon McCullum over his involvement with a betting company.

McCullum joined 22Bet, a Cyprus-registered online bookmaking company, as an ambassador in January and has appeared in online advertisements.

The ECB's anti-corruption codes prohibit players, coaches and officials from participating in or encouraging betting on matches.

The matter was looked at from a regulatory and employer perspective and the view taken is that no further action is required.



An ECB spokesperson said: "Discussions have been ongoing with Brendon over the last few days, and the matter has been considered from an employer and regulator perspective. We can confirm that no further action will be taken."

McCullum has helped England win 10 of 12 Test matches since he became head coach last May and is due back in the country next month ahead of his side's Test summer.

England play Ireland in a four-day Test at Lord's from Thursday June 1 before the five-match Ashes series against Australia begins at Edgbaston on Friday June 16.