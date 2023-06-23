The Ashes: England add Rehan Ahmed to squad for Lord's Test as cover for fellow spinner Moeen Ali

England have added leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed to their squad for the second Ashes Test against Australia at Lord's as cover for Moeen Ali.

Ahmed, 18, who claimed a five-wicket haul on Test debut in Pakistan in December, will join the rest of the England squad in London this weekend before the second Test gets under way on Wednesday.

The decision represents a typically bold gambit from the current England regime, with Ahmed's raw ability over-riding a quiet start to the season with Leicestershire.

The teenager has taken a modest six wickets in seven matches in Division Two of the LV= County Championship, with an average of 67.66 and an economy rate of 4.01.

There is every chance he will not be in the side against Australia on Wednesday, with Moeen still hopeful of being passed fit and the possibility of England playing a four-man seam attack augmented by Joe Root's off-breaks.

But his promotion to the squad represents a further reminder of England's fearlessness.

Moeen, who is twice Ahmed's age at 36, struggled throughout the two-wicket defeat at Edgbaston due to a burst blister on his right index figure.

Image: Ahmed also made his England debuts in T20I and ODI cricket against Bangladesh in March

The wound will continue to be monitored over the coming days as England's medical staff attempt to get him ready to go again but, after two years away from first-class cricket, a recurrence cannot be ruled out.

That left the selectors seeking a potential stand-in, with Ahmed edging out the likes of Surrey's Will Jacks, and Hampshire's Liam Dawson to get the nod.

Jacks, who also made his debut in the Pakistan series, showed off his 'Bazball' credentials with the bat in Thursday's Vitality Blast clash against Middlesex as he hammered five sixes in an over to make 96 in 45 balls, but his off-spin

remains a work in progress. He went for 30 off three overs in the same game and has just two first-class wickets this season.

Will Jacks put on an incredible display for Surrey in the Vitality Blast, with the 24-year-old smashing five sixes in one over against Middlesex.

Slow left-armer Dawson is arguably the most reliable available option but played the last of his three Tests in 2017.

In the end, the allure of Ahmed's wrist-spin won the day and he will link up with the squad in London over the weekend.

England squad for second Ashes Test at Lord's:

Ben Stokes (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

The Men's Ashes resumes at Lord's on Wednesday June 28 with the second of five Tests. Build-up begins on Sky Sports Cricket at 10am ahead of the first ball at 11am.