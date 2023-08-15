England to host Zimbabwe in 2025 for first men's Test since 2003 between two sides

The England men's cricket team will host Zimbabwe in a Test match in 2025 as the sides meet in the game's longest format for the first time in over two decades.

The match will be a four-day Test from May 28-31, at a venue to be confirmed, following successful discussions between the England and Wales Cricket Board and Zimbabwe Cricket to forge closer relations.

England have faced Zimbabwe six times previously in Test cricket, touring the African nation in 1996 for a two-Test series which was drawn and hosting series' in 2000 and 2003.

England were victorious in both of those two-match series, winning 1-0 and 2-0 respectively. Zimbabwe's tour in 2003 saw England's all-time leading wicket-taker James Anderson make his Test debut in the first Test at Lord's, claiming 5-73 in the first innings.

ECB chief executive officer, Richard Gould, said: "We are delighted to be able to host Zimbabwe for a men's Test match for the first time in two decades.

"Zimbabwe has a proud cricket history and have produced world-class players and coaches who have enriched the game across the world.

"This summer's Ashes series showcased all that is great about Test cricket and, while we must be mindful of the demands of world cricket's schedule, we also want to help grow Test cricket and find opportunities to play more nations where we can."

Zimbabwe Cricket managing director, Givemore Makoni, said: "The significance and magnitude of this tour cannot be over-emphasised, and I would like to say a huge thank you to the ECB for committing to the resumption of cricketing relations between our countries that date back to the introduction of the game in Zimbabwe in the 1890s.

"The experience of playing a Test match against a top team like England is massive for the current generation of our players, coming at a time when our game as a whole is on an upward trajectory.

"This will be a historic tour for everyone involved with cricket in Zimbabwe and we are already looking forward to some exciting action on the field of play."