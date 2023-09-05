England vs Sri Lanka: Sarah Glenn says hosts will play aggressive cricket in series decider

England will continue to play their aggressive style of cricket as they look to clinch a series win in their T20 decider against Sri Lanka on Wednesday, says leg-spinner Sarah Glenn.

The visitors levelled the series at Chelmsford on Saturday, with an eight-wicket win their first over England in T20 internationals

Sri Lanka's spinners rattled through the hosts' batting line up as No 8 Charlie Dean top-scored with 34 - but Glenn remains optimistic her side will respond strongly.

"Obviously we were quite disappointed, it's not how we wanted to perform," said Glenn.

"We want to play fun and aggressive cricket and we know that comes with losing wickets.

"It's about keeping those partnerships together and not going into our shells but still playing that fun style of cricket.

"We're quite a new group and we're still developing as a team and Sri Lanka are a tough side.

"We've had a couple of days of training just to get in the right mindset and hopefully take a serious win.

"It's about the runs on the board but we also want to be a team where we can defend any score and be a really tight knit group of the field as well."

Glenn: Derby is a special ground for me

Glenn was born in Derby and the series decider will see her return to a ground where she made special memories.

"It is really special, I grew up playing here, grew up coming to watch the cricket and asking for autographs afterwards," she said.

Sarah Glenn's T20I figures in Derby Matches Wickets Bowling Average Batting Average 7 8 16.87 15.33

"So it is quite a special ground and I will definitely be engaging with the crowd after the game as well.

"Back then I didn't know as much about women's cricket, it wasn't in the public's eye as much and seeing that young girls can have female cricketers as role models is really exciting.

"I definitely wasn't expecting to now be giving autographs, but it naturally just happened because I enjoyed the game. It will be nice to chat to fans after the game and hopefully inspire them."

'Cricket in Olympics could open up a new audience'

The leg-spinner is also excited at the prospect of cricket potentially becoming an Olympic sport for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

"Cricket is a sport that can fit anywhere and it would be exciting if that happens," she said.

"It will be a weird feeling because we are used to driving towards the World Cup and Ashes, they are such unique events for us.

"It will have a weird feeling to start with but it would develop into something that we would really want to win and take charge of, a bit like when we were in the Commonwealth Games.

"Hopefully it could open cricket to a new audience that is invested in to the Olympic Games. We always want to push our game forward."

