Harry Brook: World Cup hopes boosted as batter added to England squad for ODI series vs New Zealand

Harry Brook's hopes of a World Cup call-up have been boosted after he was added to the England squad for the four-match ODI series against New Zealand.

Middle-order batter Brook was a surprise omission from England's provisional 15-man World Cup group, squeezed out by the return from ODI retirement of Test skipper Ben Stokes.

The Yorkshireman has since scored a 41-ball century in The Hundred for Northern Superchargers and impressed for England in the T20I series against New Zealand, with the highlight a score of 67 from 36 balls in the second game at Emirates Old Trafford.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Simon Doull and Kumar Sangakkara look at the reasons for Brook's batting form, including his power and hand speed.

England white-ball coach Matthew Mott said on Tuesday that the "door was open" for Brook to be included in the final World Cup squad, with changes able to be made up until September 28.

Now Brook has been included as "batting cover" for the four ODIs against New Zealand, which start in Cardiff on Friday live on Sky Sports (12pm on air ahead of the first ball at 12.30pm).

Brook's addition comes with Jonny Bairstow nursing a right shoulder issue and Dawid Malan's wife due to give birth to the couple's second child imminently.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michael Atherton says he would be 'very surprised' if Brook did not go to the Cricket World Cup

Brook has also been named in a much-changed party for the three-match ODI series against Ireland later this month.

None of the 15 players named in England's provisional squad for the World Cup in India will feature against Ireland, with Zak Crawley to captain in the absence of regular white-ball skipper Jos Buttler.

The last ODI against Ireland is in Bristol on September 26, two days before England must confirm their final World Cup squad.

Image: Zak Crawley will captain England in the three-match ODI series against Ireland later this month

Ben Duckett will act as Crawley's vice-captain versus Ireland, with Warwickshire batter Sam Hain, Surrey wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith and Derbyshire seamer George Scrimshaw earning maiden call-ups.

The Brook news is the most notable, though, with the 24-year-old now looking increasingly likely to be in England's XI for the World Cup opener against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on October 5.

England ODI squad to face New Zealand: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes

England's provisional World Cup squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes

England squad for Ireland ODIs: Zak Crawley (captain), Ben Duckett (vice-captain), Rehan Ahmed, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Hain, Will Jacks, Craig Overton, Matthew Potts, Phil Salt, George Scrimshaw, Jamie Smith, Luke Wood

Watch the first ODI between England and New Zealand live on Sky Sports Cricket from 12pm on Friday (12.30pm first ball).