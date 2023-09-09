Lauren Filer: England fast bowler 'grateful for every moment' after dream ODI debut

Lauren Filer says she is "grateful for every moment" after taking three wickets on ODI debut in England's seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka.

Filer starred alongside fellow debutants Mahika Gaur and Maia Bouchier as the hosts cruised to victory in the first game of the three-match series at Chester-le-Street.

Filer took 3-27, having last featured for England in their Ashes Test against Australia in June, where she also impressed on debut.

Image: Filer ripped through Sri Lanka's middle order as she bowled with pace from back of a length

The fast bowler is enjoying being back among the team for the 50-over series, saying: "I'm just taking it in my stride, everything's happened quite quickly this year and I wasn't expecting it to happen this year at all.

"I'm just grateful for every moment I get on the pitch and, if I have to sit on the bench for a series, I don't mind that at all, it means I'm part of the team.

"We've got a great group of players, so that does sometimes mean you have to sit on the bench, but you've just got to do your part for the team."

All three of England's debutants made their mark as the hosts dominated the first ODI, which took place just two days after they had lost the T20 series 2-1 following heavy defeats in the final two games..

Gaur and Filer picked up three wickets apiece, as did leg-spinner Sarah Glenn, while Alice Capsey claimed the other as the visitors were bowled out for 106.

Tammy Beaumont and Emma Lamb put on a 61-run opening partnership on their return to the ODI squad before Bouchier hit the winning runs with a mammoth 32 overs to spare.

Reflecting on the game and her contribution, Filer said: "It was really good. I probably didn't feel at my best, you have those days and you've just got to power through.

"It was great to pick up a few wickets and it was nice to get the win at the end.

"Mahika obviously bowled very, very well, she's got skill and swing at the start of the innings then came back on and bowled a beauty to get them all out.

"Then Bouchier at the end was great, it's nice for all three of us to contribute in some sort of way."

Filer took her first ODI wicket when Hasini Perera feathered the ball through to Amy Jones behind the stumps.

Her debut got even better with two wickets in as many balls in the 20th over. Kavisha Dilhari was caught behind, with Jones making a fine grab to her right, before Filer dismissed Nilakshi de Silva the very next ball in a similar fashion.

The crowd loudly cheered the 22-year-old for the resulting hat-trick delivery, which Oshadi Ranasinghe defended, but the atmosphere reminded Filer of her Test bow earlier this year.

"It kind of brought me back to the Test match a little bit," she added. "I know Emma Lamb said that on the pitch because there was a part in the Test where everyone was clapping.

"It was nice to have that and reminisce on that. It was probably in my head, 'just don't bowl a wide', but it was great to have that opportunity."

