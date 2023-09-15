England v New Zealand: Dawid Malan's ton helps hosts dominate New Zealand and seal 3-1 ODI series win

Dawid Malan smashed 127 off 114 deliveries to lead England to a 100-run victory over New Zealand at Lord's that also secured a 3-1 ODI series win.

The England opener came perilously close to a century at The Kia Oval on Wednesday, dismissed on 96, but fate was on his side as he reached 1,000 ODI runs in just 21 innings after hitting Kyle Jamieson for a massive leg-side six and helped his side post 311-9..

Malan shared a 79-run partnership with Joe Root (29 off 40) after team-mate Jonny Bairstow (13) fell victim to New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry, leaving England 28-1.

Score summary England 311-9 from 50 overs: Dawid Malan (127 off 114), Jos Buttler (36 off 31); Rachin Ravindra (4-60) New Zealand 211 all out from 38.2 overs: Rachin Ravindra (61 off 48), Henry Nicholls (41 off 48); Moeen Ali (4-50)

However, Malan helped his side to recover as he reached his fifth ODI ton off 96 balls before he was removed by New Zealand's star spinner Rachin Ravindra (4-60) with an edge to wicketkeeper Tom Latham.

In reply, New Zealand were never in contention as they were dismissed for 211, with seam bowler Tim Southee absent injured with a dislocated thumb sustained while attempting to catch Root early in England's innings.

Moeen Ali led the way with 4-50 from his 10 overs as victory was wrapped up with more than 11 overs to spare.

Following Malan’s departure, England suffered a collapse falling from 243-5 to 282-8 in the space of seven overs, with Moeen (3), Liam Livingstone adding 28 and Sam Curran making 20 all falling.

New Zealand lacked clinical precision in the field after dropping Root twice at slip, the first by substitute fielder Finn Allen and then by Southee, while Ben Lister was also forced to retire from the field after picking up a hamstring injury leaving him unable to bowl but he came out to bat at No 10.

Malan's majestic performance consolidated his place in England's World Cup squad in but Harry Brook only made 10, missing another chance to impress the selectors.

England need to confirm their squad for the World Cup in India by September 28 at the latest.

In the run chase, New Zealand fell to 52-3 in the 12th over.

Opener Devon Conway (7) was dismissed cheaply by Jos Buttler after he attempted to run a quick single by flicking the ball behind him but a direct throw saw the bails light up and the Lord's crowd erupt.

Chasing 312 to win, it was Ravindra (61) and an injured Lister (5no) who shared the highest partnership of 42 from 21 balls.

Ravindra hit three fours and four sixes to reach his first ODI half-century, but his efforts were in vain as he was bowled by Curran.

Malan: I've tried to be as consistent as I can

Dawid Malan, Player of the match and series:

"It's fantastic to score some runs here and it's fantastic leading into the World Cup to get some runs on the board as well.

"Trying to break into this white-ball team in both T20 or ODI, you either have to be a freak or you have to be consistent. I've had to try to be as consistent as I can and put match-winning performances on the board.

"Hopefully I keep taking those opportunities when I get them. It's a dream come true to play for England, let alone a World Cup, and to be part of this 15-man squad, when it's confirmed, it would be great to go."

Latham: Fingers crossed Southee will be ready for World Cup

New Zealand captain Tom Latham:

"[Southee] is in good spirits. In the coming days, he'll be assessed further to see how bad it is, but fingers crossed he'll be ready for the World Cup.

"When you get to a World Cup it's slightly different, and it's who turns up on the day in each game.

"I guess now is a good chance to see the areas we want to improve on and it's great to be put up against a quality side to see how we are this close to the tournament."

What’s next?

England meet Ireland with a much-changed squad, with that series starting at Headingley on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports.

England squad for Ireland ODIs: Zak Crawley (captain), Ben Duckett (vice-captain), Rehan Ahmed, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Hain, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Matthew Potts, Phil Salt, George Scrimshaw, Jamie Smith, Luke Wood

New Zealand and England will meet again at the World Cup opener in Ahmedabad on October 5.

