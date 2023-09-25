Jason Roy: England assistant Marcus Trescothick urges him to remain positive despite World Cup omission

England assistant Marcus Trescothick has encouraged Jason Roy to remain positive following his World Cup omission.

Roy was initially named in England’s provisional 15-man squad for the defence of their 50-over World Cup in India, but was replaced by Harry Brook in a late change.

Roy failed to play in England’s recent four-match ODI series against New Zealand because of recurring back spasms, leaving selectors to opt for Brook as a safer choice.

"I've not spoken to Jason, he's surely disappointed but you've got to remain positive that he can still make an impact,” said Trescothick.

"Reserves have a big part in World Cups. You pick up one injury and someone comes in, they could come in and make a hell of a lot of runs.

"If he keeps himself fit and ready to go, should we need him to come out then we'll make that call.”

Trescothick, who was part of the 2005 Ashes-winning squad, and other coaching staff will continue to take care of England’s ODI squad against Ireland before heading to India on Wednesday.

England’s World Cup squad is being rested with Zak Crawley taking on captaincy as England head to Bristol was a 1-0 lead after the first ODI was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain.

Debutant Sam Hain and Will Jacks impressed with the bat while 19-year-old leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed took 4-45 to beat Ireland by 48 runs at Trent Bridge.

Roy turned down the offer to play for England in the three-match series against Ireland which has invited questions about his future for England.

"It was a good opportunity for him to play a longer innings and play a bit more," Trescothick added.

"We know how much of a talent he is, it's his opportunity - getting the chance to play is going to be the real challenge for him. It's a good team, trying to break into it is tough."

