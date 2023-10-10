Reece Topley: England star in World Cup win over Bangladesh keen to address 'unfinished business'

Reece Topley feels like he has got "unfinished business with World Cups" as he claimed four wickets in England's bounce-back win over Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Topley was left out of England's heavy opening defeat to New Zealand but, brought back in against the Tigers, the left-arm fast bowler took 4-43 in the 137-run win.

Topley didn't make England's 50-over World Cup-winning squad in 2019 and though he was named in the team for last year's T20 World Cup, he injured his ankle on the eve of their tournament win.

"I definitely feel I've got unfinished business with World Cups," the 29-year-old told Sky Sports. "It's nice to be at one fully fit, in a way almost undercooked.

"I haven't played a lot of cricket this summer, I've been wrapped in cotton wool. I've made it here and hopefully I can peak at the right time. I just want more performances like today and more wins."

Topley claimed two wickets in as many deliveries in his opening over, before returning to bowl Shakib-Al-Hasan with a beauty in his third over, adding a fourth later in the innings.

"It's a squad effort, at the end of the day," he said. "Obviously everyone wants to play but when you are left out, it's about how you respond.

"You want to come in and make an impact. Getting those early wickets certainly settled some nerves for me and you sort of feel like you belong again."

England were criticised for their somewhat uncharacteristically passive approach against New Zealand in their opening defeat, but were back to near their best against Bangladesh.

Dawid Malan's sixth ODI ton, and fourth of 2023, underpinned England's 364-9 with the bat, with Joe Root also chipping in with 82 to surpass Graham Gooch as the country's leading run-scorer in 50-over World Cups.

"This is a step in the right direction again after New Zealand," Topley said. "That didn't go quite to plan.

"It's nice to play with a similar blueprint and prove that it is the right way to go about things.

"When you've got talented players in the change room, hopefully you're on the right end of the result more than you're not.

"Especially in tournament cricket, come to those crunch games, it's a dangerous thing to come up against a side that plays in that manner. It has proved successful in the past and long may it continue."

Hussain: Sterner tests await 'resilient' England

Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain:

"They're a very resilient side [England]. We've seen that. They've bounced back really well.

"Reece touched on it a little bit; because of the types of cricketers they have and the amount of cricket on the schedule, they have a lot of bowlers that carry niggles... and, for that reason, England are often slightly undercooked.

"Here, [Mark] Wood and [Chris] Woakes were slightly undercooked going into that first game, and Topley hadn't bowled for quite a long time going into today.

"I see England, often now in tournaments and in series, slightly undercooked to start with but trying to peak at the right time. That's obviously dangerous in a world event when you lose [the opening game] to New Zealand by so much and your net run-rate takes such a hit, but they back themselves to bounce back.

"The crystal-clear messaging from Jos Buttler would have been, batting-wise, 'what have we set our stall out to do over the last eight or nine years? If in doubt, take the positive approach.'

"They didn't do that in the last game but they did that here, albeit against a lesser attack, on a flat pitch and with a short boundary. But you've still got to be ruthless.

Image: Dawid Malan and Joe Root shared a second-wicket partnership of 151 in England's victory over Bangladesh in Dharamshala

"A big hundred for Malan, showing how well he's played in the last year in white-ball cricket, Root back to his best... and they've still got [Ben] Stokes to come back in.

"You don't get too down when you lose to New Zealand and you don't get too up when you beat Bangladesh. There will be sterner challenges ahead, but it was a very good day for England."

What's next?

Host nation and tournament favourites India are next in action against Afghanistan on Wednesday, before England then face the same opponents, taking on Afghanistan in their next group game on Sunday.

