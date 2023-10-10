Sri Lanka 1st innings
Total
203 for 2, from 27.5 overs.
Batting
- Silva c Abdullah Shafique b Shadab Khan; 51 runs, 61 balls, 7 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 83.61
- Perera c Muhammad Rizwan b Hassan Ali; 0 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Mendis (wk) not out; 109 runs, 72 balls, 14 fours, 4 sixes, and a strike rate of 151.39
- Samarawickrama not out; 35 runs, 31 balls, 3 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 112.90
Extras
8 from 1 legbyes, 1 noballs, 6 wides.
Yet to bat
- Asalanka
- de Silva
- Shanaka
- Wellalage
- Pathirana
- Madushanka
- Theekshana
Fall of Wickets
- Kusal Perera at 5 for 1, from 1.4 overs
- Pathum Nissanka at 107 for 2, from 17.2 overs
Bowling
- Shaheen Shah Afridi: 5overs, 0 maidens, 39 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.80.
- Hassan Ali: 5overs, 0 maidens, 36 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 7.20.
- Mohammad Nawaz: 6overs, 0 maidens, 40 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.66.
- Haris Rauf: 5overs, 0 maidens, 45 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.00.
- Shadab Khan: 4overs, 0 maidens, 32 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.
- Iftikhar Ahmed: 2.5overs, 0 maidens, 10 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.52.
Match details
- Toss: Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad
- Match referee: Andy Pycroft
- Umpire: Alex Wharf
- Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
- Reserve umpire: Rod Tucker
- TV umpire: Nitin Menon