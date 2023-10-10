 Skip to content

Match summary

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

Hyderabad (Ind)

Pakistan Yet to bat. Sri Lanka are batting, 203 for 2, from 27.5 overs.

Sri Lanka are 203 for 2 with 22.1 overs remaining.

Sri Lanka 1st innings

Total

203 for 2, from 27.5 overs.

Batting

  1. Silva c Abdullah Shafique b Shadab Khan; 51 runs, 61 balls, 7 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 83.61
  2. Perera c Muhammad Rizwan b Hassan Ali; 0 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  3. Mendis (wk) not out; 109 runs, 72 balls, 14 fours, 4 sixes, and a strike rate of 151.39
  4. Samarawickrama not out; 35 runs, 31 balls, 3 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 112.90

Extras

8 from 1 legbyes, 1 noballs, 6 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Asalanka
  • de Silva
  • Shanaka
  • Wellalage
  • Pathirana
  • Madushanka
  • Theekshana

Fall of Wickets

  • Kusal Perera at 5 for 1, from 1.4 overs
  • Pathum Nissanka at 107 for 2, from 17.2 overs

Bowling

  1. Shaheen Shah Afridi: 5overs, 0 maidens, 39 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.80.
  2. Hassan Ali: 5overs, 0 maidens, 36 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 7.20.
  3. Mohammad Nawaz: 6overs, 0 maidens, 40 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.66.
  4. Haris Rauf: 5overs, 0 maidens, 45 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.00.
  5. Shadab Khan: 4overs, 0 maidens, 32 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.
  6. Iftikhar Ahmed: 2.5overs, 0 maidens, 10 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.52.

Match details

  • Toss: Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad
  • Match referee: Andy Pycroft
  • Umpire: Alex Wharf
  • Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
  • Reserve umpire: Rod Tucker
  • TV umpire: Nitin Menon