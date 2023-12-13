England captain Jos Buttler left pondering how to stop big-hitting West Indies after defeat in T20 opener

Jos Buttler conceded England must find a way to restrict the West Indies, whose six-hitting prowess saw them claim a four-wicket win in the T20 series opener.

England raced to 77-0 at the end of the powerplay and then 112-2 at halfway, but collapsed to 171 all out in 19.3 overs, losing their last five wickets for six runs in 15 balls in Barbados.

But the Windies batters lived up to their reputation as big hitters, bludgeoning 14 sixes in total, possibly aided by a half-hour rain delay that made bowling conditions trickier.

England tour of West Indies - results and fixtures Game Result / date Venue First ODI Lost by four wickets Antigua Second ODI Won by six wickets Antigua Third ODI Lost by four wickets Barbados First T20 Lost by four wickets Barbados Second T20 Thurs, Dec 14 (5.30pm GMT) Grenada Third T20 Sat, Dec 16 (5.30pm GMT) Grenada Fourth T20 Tues, Dec 19 (8pm GMT) Trinidad Fifth T20 Thurs, Dec 21 (8pm GMT) Trinidad

Buttler accepted figuring out how to stop them so readily being able to clear the rope must be a priority for England's bowlers in the remaining four matches.

"From the position we were in at halfway, to only end up with 170 is an area we could have improved in," Buttler said. "The wicket definitely got harder, and the West Indies adapted.

"They hit a lot of sixes as a team, that's something that is a trademark of their side and we've got to find ways to limit that. Obviously, the swing in the game with sixes is so big.

"You've got to find ways to get it out the arc, try and find ways to take wickets as well, be aggressive and be committed. It's a great test for us and we'll find out lots over the next few games.

Image: England could do little to stop the West Indies going on the offensive with the bat in the T20 series opener

"But certainly, we need to find a way to score 20-25 more runs in that phase which would have been a really good score on that wicket."

England have no time to lick their wounds after a miserable World Cup and ODI series defeat against the Windies was followed by another setback here, with the second T20 on Thursday in Grenada.

They were vindicated in selecting two leg-spinners as Adil Rashid and Rehan Ahmed shared five of the six Windies wickets, and the pair are set to feature in two matches in Grenada and the final games in Trinidad.

Rashid marked his 100th T20 appearance by taking 2-25 and becoming the first English male bowler to collect 100 wickets in the format.

Image: Adil Rashid showed again why he is a key member of England's T20 side

"It was great to see them operate together," Buttler said. "We need to find out if it's an option here before we get to the World Cup.

"He [Rashid] was class again. He has been a key player for England for such a long period of time, to reach 100 caps shows his longevity, his skill and he's been such an important member of our team."

Flintoff makes special Rashid presentation

Prior to the opening T20 match of the series, a special presentation was made to Rashid by Andrew Flintoff to mark his 100th international appearance in the format.

The former England captain flew out to Barbados ahead of five T20s to link up with the team as part of the coaching staff, following on from taking an unpaid role for ODI series against New Zealand and Ireland prior to the 50-over Cricket World Cup.

Image: Andrew Flintoff presented Adil Rashid with his 100th T20 international cap ahead of England's match against the West Indies

Flintoff, whose performances with bat and ball in England's 2005 Ashes triumph earned him cult hero status, has also been confirmed as head coach of Northern Superchargers men's side in The Hundred.

The 46-year-old, who is being paid for being a team mentor during his time in the Caribbean, has most recently been in Abu Dhabi for an England Lions winter training camp.

Russell: I still have a lot left in the tank

Veteran West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell marked his first international appearance since the 2021 T20 World Cup with 3-19 and an unbeaten 29 off 14 balls, as the hosts defeated England with 11 balls to spare.

He is a regular on the franchise circuit but has been coaxed back into the Windies set-up by former team-mate and now head coach Darren Sammy just a few months before they co-host the T20 World Cup.

Image: Andre Russell is still "willing to put in the hard yards" for the West Indies

"I still have a lot left in the tank, but based on discussions with the coach I told him that after the World Cup, I would walk away from international cricket," the 35-year-old said.

"But if they need me, I will come out of retirement. If West Indies should still need me, I would be willing to put in the hard yards for them. I always want to play for West Indies.

"Sometimes people might think it's all about playing leagues and all of those things, but I try to make sure that I look after my body and make sure that when this call-up is here, I'm ready."