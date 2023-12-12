England 1st innings
Total
171 all out, from 19.3 overs.
Batting
- Salt c Hetmyer b Russell; 40 runs, 20 balls, 6 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 200.00
- Buttler (c, wk) c Hetmyer b Hosein; 39 runs, 31 balls, 5 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 125.81
- Jacks c King b Joseph; 17 runs, 9 balls, 0 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 188.89
- Duckett c Hosein b Shepherd; 14 runs, 12 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 116.67
- Brook c Pooran b Holder; 1 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00
- Livingstone b Russell; 27 runs, 19 balls, 1 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 142.11
- Curran c Joseph b Shepherd; 13 runs, 14 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 92.86
- Woakes not out; 3 runs, 6 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00
- Ahmed c Powell b Russell; 1 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33
- Rashid b Joseph; 0 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Mills c Pooran b Joseph; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
Extras
16 from 1 legbyes, 2 noballs, 13 wides.
Fall of Wickets
- Phil Salt at 77 for 1, from 6.1 overs
- Will Jacks at 98 for 2, from 8.3 overs
- Jos Buttler at 117 for 3, from 10.5 overs
- Harry Brook at 120 for 4, from 11.1 overs
- Ben Duckett at 129 for 5, from 13.1 overs
- Sam Curran at 165 for 6, from 17.1 overs
- Liam Livingstone at 167 for 7, from 18.1 overs
- Rehan Ahmed at 169 for 8, from 18.5 overs
- Adil Rashid at 170 for 9, from 19.2 overs
- Tymal Mills at 171 for 10, from 19.3 overs
Bowling
- Hosein: 4overs, 0 maidens, 32 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.
- Holder: 4overs, 0 maidens, 43 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 10.75.
- Russell: 4overs, 0 maidens, 19 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 4.75.
- Joseph: 3.3overs, 0 maidens, 54 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 15.42.
- Shepherd: 4overs, 0 maidens, 22 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 5.50.
Match details
- Toss: West Indies won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown
- Match referee: Richie Richardson
- Umpire: Patrick Gustard
- Umpire: Nigel Duguid
- Reserve umpire: Jacqueline Williams
- TV umpire: Gregory Brathwaite