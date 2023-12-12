 Skip to content

Match summary

England in West Indies

1st T20I / Bridgetown

West Indies 172 for 6. England 171.

West Indies win by 4 wickets.

England 1st innings

Total

171 all out, from 19.3 overs.

Batting

  1. Salt c Hetmyer b Russell; 40 runs, 20 balls, 6 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 200.00
  2. Buttler (c, wk) c Hetmyer b Hosein; 39 runs, 31 balls, 5 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 125.81
  3. Jacks c King b Joseph; 17 runs, 9 balls, 0 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 188.89
  4. Duckett c Hosein b Shepherd; 14 runs, 12 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 116.67
  5. Brook c Pooran b Holder; 1 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00
  6. Livingstone b Russell; 27 runs, 19 balls, 1 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 142.11
  7. Curran c Joseph b Shepherd; 13 runs, 14 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 92.86
  8. Woakes not out; 3 runs, 6 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00
  9. Ahmed c Powell b Russell; 1 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33
  10. Rashid b Joseph; 0 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  11. Mills c Pooran b Joseph; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00

Extras

16 from 1 legbyes, 2 noballs, 13 wides.

Fall of Wickets

  • Phil Salt at 77 for 1, from 6.1 overs
  • Will Jacks at 98 for 2, from 8.3 overs
  • Jos Buttler at 117 for 3, from 10.5 overs
  • Harry Brook at 120 for 4, from 11.1 overs
  • Ben Duckett at 129 for 5, from 13.1 overs
  • Sam Curran at 165 for 6, from 17.1 overs
  • Liam Livingstone at 167 for 7, from 18.1 overs
  • Rehan Ahmed at 169 for 8, from 18.5 overs
  • Adil Rashid at 170 for 9, from 19.2 overs
  • Tymal Mills at 171 for 10, from 19.3 overs

Bowling

  1. Hosein: 4overs, 0 maidens, 32 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.
  2. Holder: 4overs, 0 maidens, 43 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 10.75.
  3. Russell: 4overs, 0 maidens, 19 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 4.75.
  4. Joseph: 3.3overs, 0 maidens, 54 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 15.42.
  5. Shepherd: 4overs, 0 maidens, 22 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 5.50.

Match details

  • Toss: West Indies won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown
  • Match referee: Richie Richardson
  • Umpire: Patrick Gustard
  • Umpire: Nigel Duguid
  • Reserve umpire: Jacqueline Williams
  • TV umpire: Gregory Brathwaite