Tammy Beaumont: England opener returns to T20 squad for New Zealand tour

Tammy Beaumont makes her return to the England T20 squad for the tour of New Zealand in March after more than two years since earning the last of her 99 IT20 caps.

Beaumont, who has been included in both squads for the five IT20s and the three-match ODI series, last played for her country in the shortest format in January 2022.

Head coach Jon Lewis said: "Tammy has played some really good cricket. We asked her to go away and improve in certain areas… she did that and she's pushing her case to open the batting. I hope she'll get the opportunity that she probably deserves."

Sophie Ecclestone, the No 1-ranked bowler in the world in both formats, will join the squad only for the fourth and fifth IT20s, and the ODI leg of the tour, following the conclusion of the Women's Premier League in India.

Image: Sophie Ecclestone will join up with the England squad after participating in the Women's Premier League in India

Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Danielle Wyatt will do the same as they too take part in the WPL before linking up with their team-mates in New Zealand. Hollie Armitage and Linsey Smith have been added to the squad as cover for the first three IT20s.

Image: Hollie Armitage could be in line to make her England IT20 debut after being picked in the squad for the first two games in New Zealand

Armitage, who represented England Women A in the tour of India in November, could make her senior IT20 debut, while Smith is in line to make her first international appearance since 2019.

Lewis will also be involved in the WPL, leading UP Warriorz before joining up with England after the group stage for a week of preparation from March 12 ahead of the first IT20.

Lewis said of the player absences caused by the WPL for the start of the series in New Zealand: "I don't find it frustrating. I see it as a brilliant opportunity.

"As you will have seen over the past 12 months, any time I can try and grow the depth of the team, and put players in positions where they are uncomfortable - so I can see how they react to pressure situations - it gives us a great opportunity to see what might happen in a World Cup if we get an injury.

"I see this first part of the New Zealand series, when some of the players are at the WPL, as a great opportunity to do that."

Twenty-three-year-old fast bowler Lauren Filer is included in both squads and could make her IT20 bow, having made impressive debuts in the Test and ODI formats last year. Seventeen-year-old left-arm seamer Mahika Gaur, who debuted for England in the white-ball formats last summer, has not been selected as she studies for her A levels.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England fast bowler Lauren Filer took three wickets on her one-day international debut, including two in as many deliveries

The England Women A squad also travel to New Zealand in March, with Tash Farrant and Emma Lamb included as they step up their returns from injury.

Following a recurrence of a back injury, Freya Kemp also tours with the A group, as a batter only. Kirstie Gordon will captain the A side for their three IT20 matches, while Grace Scrivens takes over for the three ODIs.

England Women squads

IT20 squad: Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Heather Knight (captain)

*Additions to squad for first three matches: Hollie Armitage, Linsey Smith

*Additions to squad for fourth and fifth matches: Alice Capsey, Sophie Ecclestone, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Dannielle Wyatt

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nat Sciver-Brunt hit England's fastest century in women's ODI cricket, from just 66 balls, against Sri Lanka last summer

ODI squad: Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Heather Knight (captain), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danielle Wyatt

England Women A squad: Georgia Adams, Hannah Baker, Alice Davidson-Richards, Tash Farrant, Kirstie Gordon (IT20 captain), Freya Kemp, Emma Lamb, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Sophie Munro, Grace Potts, Paige Schofield, Grace Scrivens (ODI captain), Seren Smale, Rhianna Southby, Mady Villiers

Image: Freya Kemp will play with the England Women A team in New Zealand, but only as a batter

England Women's tour of New Zealand fixtures

Tuesday 19 March: First IT20, Dunedin - 1am (all fixtures UK time)

Friday 22 March: Second IT20, Nelson - 1am

Sunday 24 March: Third IT20, Nelson - 1am

Wednesday 27 March: Fourth IT20, Wellington - 1am

Friday 29 March: Fifth IT20, Wellington - 1am

Sunday 31 March: First ODI, Wellington - 11pm

Wednesday 3 April: Second ODI, Hamilton - 11pm

Saturday 6 April: Third ODI, Hamilton - 11pm

England Women A fixtures:

Saturday 16 March: First IT20, Queenstown - 12am

Sunday 17 March: Second IT20, Queenstown - 12am

Wednesday 20 March: Third IT20, Queenstown - 12am

Saturday 23 March: First ODI, Dunedin - 10pm

Thursday 28 March: Second ODI, Nelson - 10pm

Saturday 30 March: Third ODI, Nelson - 10pm

Watch all the best live sport and more with NOW

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

Image: Sky Sports WhatsApp channel

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here...