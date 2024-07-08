England's James Anderson 'at peace' with international retirement despite 'bowling as well as I ever have'

James Anderson has "made peace" with his England retirement despite feeling he is "bowling as well as he ever has" ahead of his final Test at Lord's.

England have opted to move on from the 41-year-old - the leading wicket-taker among fast bowlers in Test history with 700 strikes in 187 games - as they prepare for the next Ashes tour to Australia in 2025-26.

Anderson's international career will end against West Indies at Lord's from Wednesday, the same venue where he made his Test debut against Zimbabwe in May 2003.

He warmed up for his swansong with a seven-wicket haul for Lancashire against Nottinghamshire in the County Championship and asked whether he was bowing out from England duty too soon, Anderson replied: "It's difficult to say, I haven't really got a choice!

"It's been a pretty strange couple of months but I feel pretty happy with where things are. I can completely understand the way the management and the team want to go.

"I have made peace with that and we will see what the future holds."

'England's decision did not come as a surprise'

Head coach Brendon McCullum, captain Ben Stokes and director of cricket Rob Key made the call over Anderson's future, with the bowler saying: "I wouldn't say it was a surprise.

"When the three big dogs invited me to a hotel in Manchester for a chat I didn't think it was just a normal appraisal. I had a suspicion that that was going to be the case.

"I think they were surprised at how calm I was when I reacted. I was probably surprised at my reaction. I wasn't overly emotional or angry. I saw their point of view and appreciated them taking the time to lay it out for me.

"Coming off a seven-for last week I still feel I am bowling as well as I ever have but I knew it had to end at some point.

"Whether it's now, a year or two years... the fact that it is now is just something I have to deal with and accept.

"I don't have any regrets. I have played hundreds of games for England, in both white ball and red ball. I have played longer than a lot of people get the opportunity to do.

"I have played with a lot of people more talented than me who didn't get the chance to play due to injury or whatever, so I feel blessed to take the amount of wickets I have."

Anderson focused on 'not crying' before taking up mentor role

On his emotions ahead of his last Test, Anderson added: "I feel pretty normal, I am trying not to think too much about the game itself yet or how I'd feel about it.

"The big thing for me this week is wanting to play well, bowl well and get a win. I'm sure the emotions will change through the week but that's what I'm focusing on to stop myself crying!

"I would love to be able to contribute this week, whether it's one wicket or whatever. I would like to make a small contribution and win the game.

"The reason I have played cricket is to experience moments of winning games, winning series and being in the dressing room afterwards."

Anderson will join the England coaching set-up as a fast-bowling mentor for the rest of the summer, a role he has not ruled out extending.

He said: "I am really excited what I can contribute to this team for the rest of the summer and, who knows, maybe beyond that. Coaching is something I have thought about.

"I feel my role over the last few years has been to mentor the younger guys, help them settle and feel comfortable. I think I have a lot to offer in terms of my experiences in Test cricket."

Asked about playing on for Lancashire, Anderson said: "The likelihood is this week is my last game of first-class cricket this season, but we'll have to see what happens.

"My emotions are a bit all over the place at the moment. I want to make that decision thinking clearly.

"If I feel like I can still contribute to Lancashire then I'm sure that conversation will happen in the next few months."

'Playing for England at close to 42 makes me most proud'

Anderson, whose haul of 700 Test wickets has only been bettered by spinners Shane Warne (708) and Muttiah Muralitharan (800), said he takes most satisfaction from his longevity in the game, having first appeared for England in a one-day international against Australia in 2002.

"The fact I will be playing my 188th Test at just short of 42 years of age makes me most proud.

"The fact I have been able to play this long, the fact I have committed to playing this long and trying to push myself to be the best I possibly can be. That is all I have ever done.

"Even though I know I only have one game left, I have tried as hard as I ever have to get myself in a position where I can bowl well for the team.

"To have been able to contribute to Test victories is something that when I do look back on my career will make me most proud. I am going to be able to sit back over the next few years and be incredibly proud of what I've achieved."

