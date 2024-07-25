England vs West Indies: Ben Stokes' side England unchanged as they seek series sweep in third Test at Edgbaston

England have named an unchanged team for the final Test of the series against the West Indies at Edgbaston.

Ben Stokes' side took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series thanks to a 241-run win over the tourists at Trent Bridge last week.

England have opted to stick with the same XI from that match, which means fast bowler Mark Wood continues after his return to the Test side in Nottingham, as they seek to secure a series sweep against the West Indies in Birmingham, with the match starting on Friday July 26, live on Sky Sports.

England team to face West Indies at Edgbaston Ben Stokes (captain), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (vice-captain), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Mark Wood.

"We're 2-0 up and we've had some very good all-round team performances, so it's a pretty easy decision to stick with the same XI," said Stokes. "We want to wrap up the series and hopefully take it 3-0.

"You always check in with your bowlers after every Test and go with what they say and what they feel, and [Mark Wood] is ready, firing, and good to go again."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from day four of the second Test at Trent Bridge as Shoaib Bashir's five-wicket haul shredded West Indies for 143 and secured England a series win.

Wood's return to the team at Trent Bridge saw him send down a barrage of 90mph-plus deliveries, including bowling the fastest over recorded in England since records began being collected in 2006.

He was forced to leave the field for treatment at one point though and there had been talk he might be rested for the third Test, with either Matthew Potts or the uncapped Dillon Pennington being included instead.

But while neither of them will feature in the final match of the West Indies tour, Stokes expects there to be opportunities for them in the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mark Wood bowled the fastest over by an Englishman since records began on day two of the second Test at Trent Bridge.

"I think that will come naturally with six Test matches," said Stokes. "Fast bowling is very hard, so I think naturally we will see a change in the bowling line-up at some point.

"It's tough to not play. For Pottsy and for Dillon, I think it's great for them to be in the squad.

"Pottsy had a great 2022 when he first came in and now finds himself back in, and Dillon it's his first time in.

"They've worked incredibly hard, so if the opportunity does come around for either of them they'll be ready to go."

England's Test series vs West Indies

Watch the first day of the third Test between England and West Indies, from Edgbaston, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10am on Friday (first ball to be bowled at 11am).

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from football, darts, cricket, F1, tennis, golf, rugby league, rugby union and more.