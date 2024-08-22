England men and women to play India and West Indies in 2025 home summer - full schedule

England men and women will play India and West Indies at home in 2025 as part of a bumper summer of cricket.

Ben Stokes' men's Test side will face India in a five-Test series between June 20 and August 4, with Heather Knight's women's team taking on the same nation in five T20 internationals and three one-day internationals from June 28 to July 22.

Before that, England's men's white-ball squad will welcome West Indies for six matches in late May and early June with the women's team to tackle the Caribbean outfit at a similar time.

Image: India will tour England for five men's Test matches in the summer of 2025

England men begin their summer with a one-off Test against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge from May 22-25 as the African team tour the UK for the first time since 2003.

The men's home summer will conclude with six white-ball fixtures against South Africa in September before a three-match limited-overs trip to Ireland later that month.

It has also been announced that England will play India in the first women's Test at Lord's in 2026, which England and Wales Cricket Board CEO Richard Gould says "will be a truly special occasion and one of real significance."

Gould added of the 2025 summer: "Staging men's and women's series alongside each other has been popular with fans and supported the continued growth of the women's game, with both the Ashes last year and the Pakistan series earlier this year proving successful.

Image: Heather Knight's England side will play India and West Indies during the home summer of 2025

"I'm excited we'll be doing the same again for the West Indies and India series next year. Cricket fans are in for a real treat, and I hope they'll be out in force to support both men's and women's sides.

"To be welcoming Zimbabwe back for a men's Test match will be a historic moment, more than 20 years since their last visit.

"Test cricket is so beloved in this country, and we know that we have an important role to play in supporting developing Test cricketing nations so that this format of the game thrives long into the future."

Full 2025 home international fixtures

Men's Test vs Zimbabwe

22nd-25th May @ Trent Bridge, Nottingham - 11:00 BST

Women's white-ball series vs West Indies

1st Vitality IT20: 21st May @ The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury 18:30 BST

2nd Vitality IT20: 23rd May @ The 1st Central County Ground, Hove 18:35 BST

3rd Vitality IT20: 26th May @ The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford 14:30 BST

1st Metro Bank ODI: 30th May @ The County Ground, Derby 13:00 BST

2nd Metro Bank ODI: 4th June @ Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester 13:00 BST

3rd Metro Bank ODI: 7th June @ Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton 11:00 BST

Men's white-ball series v West Indies

1st Metro Bank ODI: 29th May @ Edgbaston, Birmingham 13:00 BST

2nd Metro Bank ODI: 1st June @ Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 11:00 BST

3rd Metro Bank ODI: 3rd June @ The Kia Oval, London 13:00 BST

1st Vitality IT20: 6th June @ Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street 18:30 BST

2nd Vitality IT20: 8th June @ Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol 14:30 BST

3rd Vitality IT20: 10th June @ Utilita Bowl, Southampton 18:30 BST

Men's Test series vs India

1st Rothesay Test: 20th - 24th June @ Headingley, Leeds

2nd Rothesay Test: 2nd - 6th July @ Edgbaston, Birmingham

3rd Rothesay Test: 10th - 14th July @ Lord's, London

4th Rothesay Test: 23rd - 27th July @ Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

5th Rothesay Test: 31st July - 4th August @ The Kia Oval, London

Women's white-ball series vs India Women

1st Vitality IT20: 28th June @ Trent Bridge, Nottingham 14:30 BST

2nd Vitality IT20: 1st July @ Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, 18:30 BST

3rd Vitality IT20: 4th July @ The Kia Oval, London 18:35 BST

4th Vitality IT20: 9th July @ Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester 18:30 BST

5th Vitality IT20: 12th July @ Edgbaston, Birmingham 18:35 BST

1st Metro Bank ODI: 16th July @ Utilita Bowl, Southampton 13:00 BST

2nd Metro Bank ODI: 19th July @ Lord's, London 11:00 BST

3rd Metro Bank ODI: 22nd July @ Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street 13:00 BST

Men's white-ball series vs South Africa

1st Metro Bank ODI: 2nd September @ Headingley, Leeds 13:00 BST

2nd Metro Bank ODI: 4th September @ Lord's, London 13:00 BST

3rd Metro Bank ODI: 7th September @ Utilita Bowl, Southampton 11:00 BST

1st Vitality IT20: 10th September @ Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 18:30 BST

2nd Vitality IT20: 12th September @ Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester 18:30 BST

3rd Vitality IT20: 14th September @ Trent Bridge, Nottingham 14:30 BST

Men's white-ball series in Ireland

17th September @ Venue tbc 10:45 BST

19th September @ Venue tbc 10:45 BST

21st September @ Venue tbc 10:45 BST