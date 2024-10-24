England's tour of West Indies: Rehan Ahmed and Jordan Cox added to white-ball squad

Rehan Ahmed and Jordan Cox have been added to England's white-ball squad for the forthcoming tour of the West Indies.

Leg-spinner Ahmed has been picked for the third Test in Pakistan - live on Sky Sports - and will transfer directly from Rawalpindi to the Caribbean once the match is complete.

Wicketkeeper-batter Cox has not featured in the Test series and has been released immediately. He is expected to be available for all three one-day internationals but not the subsequent T20 series, as he prepares for the next Test trip to New Zealand.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Ahmed's late arrival will make him a doubt for the first ODI, taking place next month, while Cox is in contention to make an ODI debut after making his first international start during the T20I series against Australia last month.

Livingstone to captain England in West Indies

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler will miss the upcoming ODI series after a setback in his recovery from injury, with Lancashire all-rounder Liam Livingstone captaining England for the first time.

England said Buttler, who has not played since the T20 World Cup in June and also missed England's series against Australia in September, had suffered "a slight setback in his rehabilitation" from his calf injury.

Image: Jos Buttler hopes to feature in the T20 series, beginning November 9

Buttler, however, remains in the England squad and will join up with the tour party in Barbados in the hope of returning in the following five-match T20 series, which begins on November 9.

Uncapped Essex wicketkeeper-batter Michael Pepper has been called up to the squad for the ODI series as a replacement for Buttler.

Image: Essex's Michael Pepper was named in England's squad for the ODI series

England squad for white-ball tour of West Indies

Jos Buttler (Lancashire - Captain) - T20 series

Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire)

Jofra Archer (Sussex)

Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire)

Jafer Chohan (Yorkshire)

Jordan Cox (Essex)

Sam Curran (Surrey)

Will Jacks (Surrey)

Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)

Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire)

Dan Mousley (Warwickshire)

Jamie Overton (Surrey)

Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)

Phil Salt (Lancashire)

Reece Topley (Surrey)

John Turner (Hampshire)

Michael Pepper (Essex) - ODI series

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

West Indies vs England schedule (all UK times)

ODI series

First ODI: Antigua - Thursday October 31, 6pm

Second ODI: Antigua - Saturday November 2, 1.30pm

Third ODI: Barbados - Wednesday November 6, 6pm

T20 series

First T20: Barbados - Saturday November 9, 8pm

Second T20: Barbados - Sunday November 10, 8pm

Third T20: St Lucia - Thursday November 14, 8pm

Fourth T20: St Lucia - Saturday November 16, 8pm

Fifth T20: St Lucia - Sunday November 17, 8pm

Watch the third and final Test between Pakistan and England live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 5.30am ahead of the first ball at 6am on Thursday, October 24 as the sides head to Rawalpindi.