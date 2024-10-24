England's tour of West Indies: Rehan Ahmed and Jordan Cox added to white-ball squad

Rehan Ahmed will head to the Caribbean after the third Test against Pakistan; Jordan Cox has been released from the Test squad and will feature in the ODIs only; England play three ODIs and five T20Is in the West Indies
Thursday 24 October 2024 07:25, UK
Rehan Ahmed and Jordan Cox have been added to England's white-ball squad for the forthcoming tour of the West Indies.
Leg-spinner Ahmed has been picked for the third Test in Pakistan - live on Sky Sports - and will transfer directly from Rawalpindi to the Caribbean once the match is complete.
Wicketkeeper-batter Cox has not featured in the Test series and has been released immediately. He is expected to be available for all three one-day internationals but not the subsequent T20 series, as he prepares for the next Test trip to New Zealand.
Ahmed's late arrival will make him a doubt for the first ODI, taking place next month, while Cox is in contention to make an ODI debut after making his first international start during the T20I series against Australia last month.
England white-ball captain Jos Buttler will miss the upcoming ODI series after a setback in his recovery from injury, with Lancashire all-rounder Liam Livingstone captaining England for the first time.
England said Buttler, who has not played since the T20 World Cup in June and also missed England's series against Australia in September, had suffered "a slight setback in his rehabilitation" from his calf injury.
Buttler, however, remains in the England squad and will join up with the tour party in Barbados in the hope of returning in the following five-match T20 series, which begins on November 9.
Uncapped Essex wicketkeeper-batter Michael Pepper has been called up to the squad for the ODI series as a replacement for Buttler.
Jos Buttler (Lancashire - Captain) - T20 series
Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire)
Jofra Archer (Sussex)
Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire)
Jafer Chohan (Yorkshire)
Jordan Cox (Essex)
Sam Curran (Surrey)
Will Jacks (Surrey)
Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)
Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire)
Dan Mousley (Warwickshire)
Jamie Overton (Surrey)
Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)
Phil Salt (Lancashire)
Reece Topley (Surrey)
John Turner (Hampshire)
Michael Pepper (Essex) - ODI series
ODI series
First ODI: Antigua - Thursday October 31, 6pm
Second ODI: Antigua - Saturday November 2, 1.30pm
Third ODI: Barbados - Wednesday November 6, 6pm
T20 series
First T20: Barbados - Saturday November 9, 8pm
Second T20: Barbados - Sunday November 10, 8pm
Third T20: St Lucia - Thursday November 14, 8pm
Fourth T20: St Lucia - Saturday November 16, 8pm
Fifth T20: St Lucia - Sunday November 17, 8pm
