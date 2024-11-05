James Anderson: England's record Test wicket taker registers for the IPL 2025 mega auction

England's record Test wicket-taker James Anderson has registered for the IPL 2025 mega auction but Ben Stokes has opted out.

The 42-year-old has not played a T20 match since since 2014 and has never been part of the IPL.

The fast bowler has also not featured in a competitive game since his final Test match and send-off from international cricket at Lord's in July.

Anderson - who has since taken up the role of bowling coach with the England team - has registered a base price of INR 1.25 crore which equates to around £114,000.

Each team has a total of INR 120 crore to build their teams, including retained players, and the auction will be held in Saudi Arabia later this month.

England Test captain Stokes is missing from the list of 1,574 players who have registered for next year's tournament. He opted out of the 2024 edition to manage his workload and fitness.

Each of the IPL franchises can have a total of up to 25 players in their squads and 46 players have been retained by the 10 IPL sides.

This means there are still 204 slots up for grabs when the mega auction takes place across November 24-25.

