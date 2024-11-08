Alice Capsey: England all-rounder dropped from T20 and Test squads for South Africa tour

Alice Capsey has been dropped from England's T20 and Test squads for the multi-format tour of South Africa, weeks after the country's group-stage exit at the Women's T20 World Cup.

England are playing three T20s and three ODIs before a single four-day Test on the tour of South Africa, which begins on November 24 and runs to December 18, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Capsey - who has retained her place in the ODI squad - has not scored more than 25 in any of her last five T20 internationals and was run out for a single in England's dismal six-wicket loss to West Indies on October 15 that knocked them out of the World Cup.

Paige Scholfield, who made her senior international debut in the September bilateral series in Ireland, takes Capsey's place in the T20 squad.

Fast bowler Lauren Filer features in all three squads but all-rounder Danielle Gibson misses out on the tour after an operation on the left-knee injury sustained in the West Indies match.

Freya Kemp and batter Maia Bouchier are in the running to earn their first Test caps.

Heather Knight continues to captain the three sides.

All players not currently competing in the early weeks of the Women's Big Bash League season in Australia - which Capsey is for Melbourne Renegades, albeit with continued mixed batting success - have been training in Loughborough.

The T20 squad fly to South Africa on November 16, eight days before the opening match, before the ODI and Test squads head out on November 27.

The four-day match in Bloemfontein will be the first Women's Test held in South Africa since 2002.

England squads for South Africa tour

T20 squad: Heather Knight (captain), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Paige Scholfield, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

ODI squad: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

Test squad: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

England in South Africa fixtures - live on Sky Sports

T20 series

Sunday November 24: South Africa vs England - Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium, East London

South Africa vs England - Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium, East London Wednesday November 27: South Africa vs England - Willowmoore Park, Benoni

South Africa vs England - Willowmoore Park, Benoni Saturday November 30: South Africa vs England - SuperSport Park, Centurion

ODI series

Wednesday December 4: South Africa vs England - Kimberley Oval, Kimberley

South Africa vs England - Kimberley Oval, Kimberley Sunday December 8: South Africa vs England - Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban

South Africa vs England - Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban Wednesday December 11: South Africa vs England - JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

Test match

December 15-18: South Africa v England - Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

