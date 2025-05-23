Shoaib Bashir: England off-spinner feels '10-foot tall' in Test team after starring on day two vs Zimbabwe
England enforce follow-on and have Zimbabwe two down in second innings after second day of four-day Trent Bridge Test; Ben Stokes (2-11) and Shoaib Bashir (3-62) star with ball; watch day three live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am on Saturday (play starts at 11am)
Friday 23 May 2025 22:36, UK
Shoaib Bashir hailed the England Test team as his "happy place", adding he feels "10-foot tall" with the backing he gets as he put a difficult start to the county season behind him with three wickets on day two of the Test against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge.
Despite being England's first-choice spinner, Bashir has been unable to get a game at Somerset and, loaned out to Glamorgan, his three appearances yielded just two wickets at 152 apiece.
But, not for the first time, he found the Test arena a happier hunting ground as, thrust into the action early and often by captain Ben Stokes, he prised out Craig Ervine, Sean Williams and Tafadzwa Tsiga to claim 3-62 in the first innings.
"I've really enjoyed being back," Bashir said after day two. "It's always nice to put on an England shirt and walk out with the boys.
"I feel like I am very well backed here. I feel backed in county cricket too but England cricket is my happy place. I walk into this England team and feel 10-foot tall because of the backing I get."
Stokes revealed on the eve of the match he called Bashir to reassure him about his slow start to the campaign, a move that clearly had the desired effect.
"He gave me a ring and we had a nice conversation about where I was at. He said to just be ready for when England duty calls," Bashir explained.
"For me, at the start of the season I am looking to bowl overs. I am still young and a developing spinner. The more I bowl, the more I gather experience and learn about my bowling, so that's the focus of going out on loan.
"Obviously the results weren't there and I would have liked for them to be but the main aim was to bowl overs."
At one stage on day two at Trent Bridge, Bashir suffered a painful finger injury diving for a caught-and-bowled chance, leaving the field long enough for his fit-again captain to take two key wickets in a 20-ball cameo.
"Whenever Stokesy gets the ball or walks out to bat, you know he's going to make something happen," Bashir added.
"You always have to have your eyes on the cricket. He's happy to be back, and him being a fourth seamer makes a massive difference in our attack."
England go into day three still 270 runs ahead, having enforced the follow-on, despite 21-year-old opener Brian Bennett joining Murray Goodwin and Andy Flower on a short list of Zimbabweans to score a century against England.
Bennett notched a magnificent 139 off 143 balls in his team's 265 all out before he was dismissed cheaply in the second innings as the visitors closed on 30-2.
