England vs India: Hosts lose by 24 runs in second women's T20I despite Tammy Beaumont half-century in Bristol

England face an uphill battle to avoid a home series defeat against India after falling to a 24-run loss in the second women's T20I at the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol.

India slumped to 31-3 after losing the toss and being put in to bat by the hosts, only for Jemimah Rodrigues (63) and Amanjot Kaur (63 not out) to lead the fightback and put the visitors back on top.

A late cameo from Richa Ghosh (32 not out) helped the visitors close on 181-4, with Tammy Beaumont (54) leading the England charge after the hosts fell to 17-3 early in their chase.

Beaumont put on a 70-run stand with Amy Jones (32) before being run out, while a late cameo from Sophie Ecclestone (35) was not enough to get England close to their victory target.

England eventually closed on 157-7 to see India, who also claimed a 97-run victory at Trent Bridge on Saturday, go 2-0 up in the five-match series ahead of further matches at the Kia Oval, Emirates Old Trafford and Edgbaston.

How England fell to another home loss

Smriti Mandhana - India's centurion during their dominant win on Saturday - gave an ominous warning of a repeat display after two boundaries in her first four deliveries, making her and Shafali Verma the pair with the most runs as an opening partnership in Women's IT20s history.

Verma (three) fell when she gloved Lauren Filer (1-42) behind to Jones, before Lauren Bell (2-17) produced a brilliant catch off Emily Arlott (1-43) to remove Mandhana (13) and then claimed captain Harmanpreet Kaur (one) - via a low take from Filer - in her next over.

India ended the powerplay on 35-3 as Rodrigues and Kaur patiently rebuilt during the first half of the innings, only for Rodrigues to spark a change in tone when she fired Arlott for three consecutive boundaries.

Rodrigues raced to a 33-ball half century as part of a 93-run stand for the fourth wicket, only to fall for 63 when she cut a wider delivery from Bell to Sophia Dunkley at cover, although Kaur continued to push forward as she closed out her maiden T20I half century.

Kaur and Ghosh (32 not out) produced a late boundary burst to take India to 181-4, with England making a nightmare start to their chase when a costly mix-up saw Dunkley run out in the opening over.

Danni Wyatt-Hodge chipped to mid-off for just one, having ended her run of three consecutive ducks, while Nat Sciver-Brunt's dismissal left England three down inside the first four overs and under threat of another record-breaking loss.

Beaumont responded by racing to a 33-ball half century, putting England in a better halfway position than India had been, but home hopes quickly faded after she was run out by Sneh Rana in the 12th over.

Shree Charani removed Alice Capsey (five) in the same over as she claimed Jones caught and bowled, slipping England to 110-6, but Ecclestone produced a late boundary burst to reduce India's winning margin.

Ecclestone put on 47 with Arlott (six not out) but was run out when chasing a second run from the final ball of the innings, with India closing out another comfortable victory to leave them just one win from an away series success.

Sciver-Brunt: We didn't adapt quickly enough to India

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt on Sky Sports Cricket:

"I thought we started off really well in the power play, taking three wickets, which we didn't in the first game. Every bowler that came on was really focused on that, which is part of our strategy.

"Then they obviously got a big partnership together, which we probably didn't adapt to as quickly as we would have liked.

"Lauren Bell bowled a brilliant four overs. Everyone really stuck to the task and tried to grind it out, so the effort was there"

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, speaking to Sky Sports:

"It was a good win for us. The way the entire team performed today was something special to see.

"The way Jemimah [Rodrigues] and Amanjot [Kaur] batted, that is something that definitely gave us a platform to stay positive and see how many runs we could put on the board, then later on allow our bowlers to contribute.

"The way they were executing was something very special. They calculate every over very well, and when boundaries were not coming, they were looking for twos."

What's next? England vs India schedule

All time UK and Ireland; all live on Sky Sports

T20 international series

First T20, Trent Bridge: India beat England by 97 runs

India beat England by 97 runs Second T20: India beat England by 24 runs

India beat England by 24 runs Third T20: Friday July 4 (6.35pm) - The Kia Oval

Friday July 4 (6.35pm) - The Kia Oval Fourth T20: Wednesday July 9 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford

Wednesday July 9 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford Fifth T20: Saturday July 12 (6.35pm) - Edgbaston

One-day international series

First ODI: Wednesday July 16 (1pm) - Southampton

Wednesday July 16 (1pm) - Southampton Second ODI: Saturday July 19 (11am) - Lord's

Saturday July 19 (11am) - Lord's Third ODI: Tuesday July 22 (1pm) - Chester-le-Street

