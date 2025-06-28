England Women vs India Women: Nat Sciver-Brunt's side suffer their biggest T20I loss in first match at Trent Bridge

England suffered their heaviest loss ever as they fell to a 97-run defeat against India in the first women's T20I at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Chasing 211 to win, England slipped to 58-3 in the powerplay after openers Sophia Dunkley (7) and Danni Wyatt-Hodge (0) were dismissed cheaply and Tammy Beaumont (10) was bowled by Deepti Sharma (2-18).

Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt top-scored with 66, bringing up her 18th T20I half-century, but the rest of the batting line-up collapsed around her, and the hosts were bowled out for 113 with 5.1 overs remaining.

Earlier, India's stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana (112) notched her maiden T20I ton off 51 balls as she led India to 210-5 with England's Lauren Bell (3-27) being the pick of the bowlers.

Bell took two wickets in the 18th over to dismiss Richa Ghosh (12) and Jemimah Rodrigues (0) for a duck, but England were unable to stop India from making the most of the flat pitch and quick outfield.

India now lead the five-match series 1-0 with the second match taking place in Bristol on Tuesday, July 1, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

England undone by spin

England fell from 88-6 to 113 all out in four overs as they struggled to play against India's top-quality spinners, with debutant Shree Charani (4-12) making a dream start ot her T20I career with a four-fer.

After England's openers were dismissed, Sciver-Brunt managed to steady the ship with a flurry of boundaries, but her team-mates were unable to bat alongside her.

Amy Jones (1) was stumped by Ghosh despite a fumble behind the stumps as she wasn't able to get her back leg behind the line in time.

Alice Capsey (5) was Charani's first wicket, with the England all-rounder tamely slicing to short third with Arundhati Reddy taking the catch.

Arlott smashed Radha Yadav (2-15) for a six over the Fox Road Stand but was dismissed two balls later after she caught a leading edge that was caught in the covers, leaving England on 88-6.

Ecclestone (1), looking to accelerate, hit Charani out to deep midwicket but wasn't able to get enough on it and Rodrigues took the catch.

Ghosh then took a sharp catch behind the stumps as Lauren Filer (2) attempted to hit Reddy through the off-side but nicked behind.

Charani struck twice to remove England's captain, who nicked behind and was given out on review before Bell (2) holed to midwicket to wrap up the record win.

Mandhana brings up magical maiden ton

India’s stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana (112) notched her maiden T20I ton in just 51 balls as she helped her side to an authoritative score.

Mandhana and Shafali Verma (20) shared a blistering opening partnership worth 77 runs as they made the most of the powerplay, hitting 11 boundaries and two sixes between them before Em Arlott (1-38) made the breakthrough.

Verma holed out to mid-off, where Sophie Ecclestone, who was making a return to international cricket after taking a break, took a simple catch.

However, Harleen Deol (43) continued the onslaught, hitting seven boundaries during her 23-ball outing, helping India to 171-1 before she was caught in the deep by Arlott off Bell in the 16th over.

Bell then struck twice to wrestle back some momentum in England’s favour, removing Ghosh and Rodrigues, with Sciver-Brunt taking a good low grab to dismiss the latter, as India fell to 193-4.

Ecclestone struck in the final over, earning the prized scalp of India’s centurion, who miscued into the off-side where England’s captain held on.

England made several mistakes in the field, including Ecclestone, Wyatt-Hodge and Capsey dropping catches with other players misfielding on the boundary rope, all of which cost England dearly in the end.

Sciver-Brunt: India challenged us greatly

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt:

"India are a world-class side and challenged us greatly today.

"We probably didn't bowl as well as we wanted to and didn't quite back it up in the field as we did against West Indies [earlier in the summer].

"You like to take every catch but that didn't happen so something for us to work on.

"We executed well with the ball at times, and gained a lot of energy towards the end of the innings. There are things we can take."

Mandhana: First T20I ton 'a long time coming'

Player of the Match, India captain Smriti Mandhana (112 off 62 balls):

"My first T20I hundred was a long time coming.

"I had this habit of getting out in the 70s and 80s but I was talking with a team-mate before this tour and we said it was high time I got a century.

"I have been timing the ball well and was looking forward to batting.

"The way the bowlers executed the plans was outstanding. We have four more matches so we need to keep the momentum, keep good habits."

England vs India fixtures

All time UK and Ireland; all live on Sky Sports

T20 international series

First T20, Trent Bridge: India beat England by 97 runs

Second T20: Tuesday July 1 (6.30pm) - Bristol

Third T20: Friday July 4 (6.35pm) - The Kia Oval

Fourth T20: Wednesday July 9 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford

Fifth T20: Saturday July 12 (6.35pm) - Edgbaston

One-day international series

First ODI: Wednesday July 16 (1pm) - Southampton

Second ODI: Saturday July 19 (11am) - Lord's

Third ODI: Tuesday July 22 (1pm) - Chester-le-Street

Watch England's second T20I against India live on Sky Sports Cricket from Tuesday, July 1 with live coverage from 6pm ahead of the first ball at 6.30pm in Bristol.