England cricket: Kate Cross says Women's World Cup omission 'savage' and left her feeling 'quite sick'

England pace bowler Kate Cross described her Cricket World Cup omission as "savage" and says she was left feeling "quite sick" after hearing the news.

Cross, a mainstay of her country's 50-over team in recent years, was left out of a 15-player party for this autumn's ODI showpiece in India and Sri Lanka.

England have selected four spin options in their squad - Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith and Charlie Dean - and with Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell and Em Arlott picked as the frontline seamers, fellow quick Cross has been pushed out.

England's Women's Cricket World Cup squad Nat Sciver-Brunt (captain), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

Image: Cross (left) has played 76 ODIs for England, taking 101 wickets

The 33-year-old had been dropped for the final ODI of the home summer, against India, while she missed the Ashes thrashing in Australia last winter with a back issue and has not been at her best since returning to action.

Speaking on her BBC No Balls Podcast, Cross said: "What I'm really struggling to get my head around is it all feels like it's happened so quickly.

"I've just clearly fallen out of favour with Lot [head coach Charlotte Edwards]. I haven't processed it. It's still really raw.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cross bagged her 100th wicket ODI wicket for England when she removed Windies' Aaliyah Alleyne earlier this summer

'I feel like I should be on the plane'

"Being in the best XI is a different conversation but not being on the plane - it feels savage.

"The messages I've had from everyone have been amazing. And ultimately I'm not going to be playing some cricket - it's minuscule in that sense.

"But it's hard to take because I don't feel like I've done enough to deserve not being on that plane."

Cross, who has taken eight wickets in six matches for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred this season, has not yet spoken to Edwards about whether she will be named as a standby player for the World Cup, which runs from September 30 to November 2.

Image: Cross is currently playing for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred

"That's almost the hardest," she added. "If someone goes down, you might be playing in three weeks' time in a World Cup.

"Then everything you feel right now is so confused and manipulated almost because you've got to spin it around."

England begin their campaign against South Africa on Friday October 3, with every match from the tournament live on Sky Sports. Stream cricket and more contract-free.