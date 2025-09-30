Rehan Ahmed named in England Lions squad for this winter's tour of Australia after Ashes exclusion

Rehan Ahmed has been named in England Lions' 18-player squad for this winter's tour of Australia after being left out of the senior squad for the Ashes.

The 21-year-old Leicestershire all-rounder was in great form in the 2025 County Championship, scoring 760 runs including five centuries and taking 23 wickets - leading him to be tipped by many to receive a call-up for this year's Test series against Australia.

Ahmed is one of four Test-capped players in the Lions group alongside Matthew Fisher, Tom Hartley and Josh Hull, while Sonny Baker and Jordan Cox have both also been capped in limited-overs internationals.

Lions head coach Andrew Flintoff, whose 17-year-old son Rocky was not included in the squad, said: "There are some unbelievably talented players in this squad, and this is a fantastic opportunity for them to go to Australia, excel in the conditions, and thrive against quality players.

"At the same time, these players will get a sense of what an away Ashes series is all about."

Cox impressed for the Oval Invincibles in this summer's The Hundred competition, racking up 327 runs, while Baker made his England debut in a one-day international defeat to South Africa in September.

Thomas Rew, Under-19s captain, has been called up to the Lions squad for the first time alongside Matthew Revis and Glamorgan pair Ben Kellaway and Asa Tribe who have both had a breakthrough year at County level.

The Lions will commence their trip with a three-day game against the England senior team, which doubles as their only Ashes warm-up match, in Perth from November 13.

At the same venue, the Lions will then meet a Cricket Australia XI before heading to Brisbane and facing Australia A.

England Lions squad: Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Sonny Baker (Hampshire), Jordan Cox (Essex), Matthew Fisher (Surrey), Emilio Gay (Durham), Nathan Gilchrist (Warwickshire), Tom Hartley (Lancashire), Tom Haines (Sussex), Josh Hull (Leicestershire), Eddie Jack (Hampshire), Ben Kellaway (Glamorgan), Tom Lawes (Surrey), Ben McKinney (Durham), Matthew Revis (Yorkshire), James Rew (Somerset), Thomas Rew (Somerset), Mitchell Stanley (Lancashire), Asa Tribe (Glamorgan).