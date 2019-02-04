Windies call up Keemo Paul for final Test with England, Kraigg Brathwaite captains side

Keemo Paul comes into the Windies squad for the third Test with England

The Windies have called up pace bowler Keemo Paul for the third Test against England, with Kraigg Brathwaite confirmed as captain in place of the suspended Jason Holder.

Victory in the second Test in Antigua secured the three-match series and the Wisden Trophy with one Test to go, but a slow over rate from the Windies sees Holder miss out on the final match in St Lucia following two such offences in a 12-month period.

Regular deputy Brathwaite therefore takes over, with 20-year-old Paul returning in a 14-strong squad, where he will compete with the uncapped Oshane Thomas for a starting berth in the Sky Live match.

Fellow seamer Alzarri Joseph, who played on after his mother died before the final day of the Antigua Test, remains with the squad.

Chairman of selectors Courtney Browne said: "First, our heartfelt condolences to Alzarri and his family on the passing of his mother. His heroics in the Test match were outstanding and show a player of great character.

"Secondly, with Jason Holder missing out on the last Test, Kraigg Brathwaite will take the reins of captaincy.

"We also welcome Keemo Paul back to the squad. He is having a good showing in the West Indies first-class championship at the moment.

"The panel also takes this opportunity to congratulate the team and the support staff for the series victory and wish them all the best for the third and final match of the series."