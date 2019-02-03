Jason Holder suspended for third Test between Windies and England

2:39 Nasser Hussain says Jason Holder's ban for an over-rate offence seems 'very odd' - but understands why the ICC has enforced it. Nasser Hussain says Jason Holder's ban for an over-rate offence seems 'very odd' - but understands why the ICC has enforced it.

Windies captain Jason Holder has been suspended by the ICC for the third and final Test against England for his team's slow over rate during their series-sealing win in Antigua.

Holder has led Windies into an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series following 381-run and 10-wicket victories in the first two Tests respectively.

But the 27-year-old will now miss the final game in St Lucia from Saturday, live on Sky Sports, as his side go in search of a whitewash.

"It seems ridiculous to me that in a game England can't take beyond a third day, you have a captain banned for a slow over rate," said Sky Sports Cricket's Michael Atherton.

Atherton's fellow pundit Nasser Hussain added: "It seems very odd, but we can't have it both ways. We can't complain about how slow they are and then say: 'Oh, it's Jason Holder, wouldn't it be nice if he was playing'. There is a quandary there, though.

"You want to give people their money's worth and get 90 overs in - which we rarely do nowadays - but you also want to give them their money's worth by having Jason Holder there playing. It's a doubled-edged sword."

Holder will miss the third Test in St Lucia

Hold­er was sus­pend­ed back in December 2017 for a sim­i­lar of­fence, the all-rounder missing one Test against New Zealand in Hamilton.

The Barbadian has starred against England in the series so far, hitting an unbeaten 202 in Barbados in the first Test - the third-highest score by a Test No 8 - and then taking four wickets in Joe Root's side's second innings in Antigua as the tourists collapsed to 132 all out.

Jamaican seamer Oshane Thomas could make his Test debut as Holder's replacement at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, while opening batsman Kraigg Brathwaite is likely to deputise as captain.

Brathwaite stood in for Holder in Bangladesh before Christmas with the latter missing the series due to a shoulder injury - but Atherton says Holder's absence will severely hamper the hosts in St Lucia.

"It's a massive blow for Windies - he is the player in form and the captain who has gelled this team together," added the former England captain.

On Thomas, Windies paceman Kemar Roach said: "He is a very talented cricketer, a young guy with raw pace. He's come in and learned - he has worked hard on his fitness as well. I think he has a great future.

Oshane Thomas has played four ODIs and six T20Is for Windies but is yet to make his Test debut

"It's up to the selection panel if he plays, but it is good for him to be part of this squad, to gain some more confidence and move forward."

Roach claimed four wickets in each of England's innings in Antigua to take his tally in the series to 13 from two matches.

The 30-year-old insists Windies' success against Joe Root's side can be carried on in Test cricket in the years ahead.

"It's time [for Windies to be a force]. But I thought it was time five years ago. We're late in that regard but it's never too late in cricket," said Roach.

"I think once you put it together, gel as a team and work hard for each other then it will come and you'll get more series like this one.

"It has definitely been one of the best series of my career, I'm extremely proud of myself and of the team. It's a great feeling.

"This rivalry goes way, way back, between us and England and to win in front of your home fans is amazing."

