Windies make injury-enforced changes for England one-day series
By PA Sport
Last Updated: 16/02/19 2:12pm
Windies have added Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell and John Campbell to their squad for the first two one-day internationals against England.
The changes were made following injuries to Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell and Evin Lewis as well as the four-game ban handed out to Shannon Gabriel following his exchange with Joe Root in the third Test.
Brathwaite is best known to England as the man who hit Ben Stokes for four successive sixes in the final over of the Twenty20 World Cup to win the trophy.
Previously uncapped batsman Campbell, meanwhile, played in all three Tests as the Windies won the Wisden Trophy 2-1 and left-arm seamer Cottrell has played six ODIs.
They will all be available for the games in Barbados, on Wednesday and Friday, which are live on Sky Sports Cricket.
Chairman of selectors Courtney Browne explained that the trio now have a chance to push for a place at this summer's World Cup.
"With our squad suffering from injuries even before a ball is bowled, an opportunity presents itself for other players to make a claim for ICC Cricket World Cup spots," he said.
"After a good showing as an opener in the Test matches, John Campbell - a fearless and attacking opening batter - will replace Evin Lewis who had to be withdrawn from the squad with a groin injury."
Windies squad: Jason Holder (c), Fabian Allen, Devendra Bishoo, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, John Campbell, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas.