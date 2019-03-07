Windies call up seamer Obed McCoy for T20Is with England after Andre Russell injury

Obed McCoy has played two one-day internationals for Windies

Windies have called up seamer Obed McCoy for the final two T20Is against England in St Kitts with Andre Russell an injury absentee.

McCoy, 22, has yet to make his T20I debut but played in two one-day internationals in India in October, taking two wickets in each game.

The left-arm quick has also bagged 10 wickets in his 10 T20 games at domestic level.

All-rounder Russell has been withdrawn from the three-match series against England "due to an adverse reaction he had to a medical procedure done in Dubai" according to a Cricket West Indies media release this week.

England lead 1-0 after winning Tuesday's opener in St Lucia - the final two games will take place on Friday and Sunday.

Windies squad for final two T20Is: Jason Holder (c), Fabian Allen, Devendra Bishoo, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, John Campbell, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Obed McCoy, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Oshane Thomas