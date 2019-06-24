Andre Russell to be replaced by Sunil Ambris in West Indies squad

Andre Russell will miss the rest of the World Cup

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell is to miss the rest of the World Cup due to an injury to his left knee.

Russell played against Pakistan, Australia, England and Bangladesh earlier in the tournament, taking five wickets but scoring just 26 runs in three innings.

However he has long-standing fitness issues and has increasingly looked under physical duress when faced with the demands of a 50-over game.

The West Indies are on the brink of elimination after Saturday's narrow loss to New Zealand

Russell will be replaced in the squad by top-order batsman Sunil Ambris, who has played in six Tests and six one-day internationals.

The West Indies started the tournament with an impressive win over Pakistan but have lost all four of their completed matches since and would need an extraordinary sequence of results if they are to reach the last four.

They are next in action against India at OId Trafford on Thursday.