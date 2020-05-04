Sir Viv Richards: Through his eyes - battles with bowlers and Tony Greig's 'grovel' comments

23:43 West Indies great Sir Viv Richards talks Mark Butcher through his Test career in part three of our series West Indies great Sir Viv Richards talks Mark Butcher through his Test career in part three of our series

Sir Isaac Vivian Alexander Richards is one of the greatest batsmen of all time.

Viv struck over 8,500 Test runs at an average in excess of 50 and amassed over 6,700 in ODI cricket at an average of 47, hitting 35 hundreds across the two international formats he played.

The Master Blaster helped West Indies dominate Test cricket in the 1970s and 1980s and win two World Cup titles, with Viv striking a majestic 138 not out in the 1979 final against England.

A few years ago, we travelled to Viv's native Antigua to chat to the man himself and find out about the legend's life - and with coronavirus preventing any actual cricket from being played at the moment, we thought it would be the perfect time to replay the four-part series.

Sir Viv played 121 Test matches

Every Monday over the next few weeks on the Sky Sports website and app, we will be bringing you a new instalment and we continue with episode three, The World Stage, which you can watch in the video at the top of the page - as Viv discusses how he relished his battles with the world's top bowlers, reveals who the fastest seamer he faced was, and reflects on Tony Greig's "grovel" comments ahead of West Indies' series in England in 1976.

Episode 3 - The World Stage

Richards recalls how he stood up to bowlers and how, after being told by Australian bowler Len Pascoe "you're going to be a hospital case, the next one you miss" he stared him down and refusing to fear anyone.

Richards scored 829 runs in four Tests in England in 1976 as West Indies won the Test series 3-0

However, Sir Viv says he was overwhelmed before his first Test in India and fell to the bottom of the stairs on his way out of the dressing room as his knees gave way.

After a testing start to his career on the international stage, Sir Viv left his mark everywhere he went and has particularly fond memories of England, including hitting two double centuries in 1976 as West Indies won the Test series 3-0.

For all that, and why Viv always wanted a fresh piece of chewing gum as he walked to the crease, watch The World Stage in the video at the top of the page.