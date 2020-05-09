Whispering Death: Michael Holding's commentary and love of horse racing

In the final episode of Whispering Death, Michael Atherton looks at Michael Holding's retirement of cricket and move into the commentary box In the final episode of Whispering Death, Michael Atherton looks at Michael Holding's retirement of cricket and move into the commentary box

Fast as lightning, smooth as silk - this is The Michael Holding Story.

In a series first shown in the summer of 2017, Whispering Death looks at the Jamaican's life, from fearsome fast bowler to revered commentator.

Each Saturday, we have replayed an episode from the three-part series, as Michael Atherton ventured to the Caribbean to talk to Mikey about his cricketing career and beyond.

Holding is now a revered cricket commentator

In the final show - which you can watch in the video at the top of the page - Athers looks at Mikey's retirement from cricket and move into the commentary box.

Holding's voice and analysis are praised by his colleagues, including Nasser Hussain and David Lloyd, while the man himself reflects on how disappointed he was by the Pakistan spot-fixing scandal at Lord's in 2010.

We also hear about Michael's fears for Test cricket and more about his love of horse racing, as Atherton catches up with Holding's friends, esteemed trainer Sir Michael Stoute and jockey Ryan Moore.