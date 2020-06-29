West Indies players to wear Black Lives Matter logo during England Test series

West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach displays the Black Lives Matter logo

West Indies players will wear the Black Lives Matter logo on their shirts during the three-Test series against England

Cricket West Indies received permission to use the logo from Watford captain Troy Deeney, whose partner Alisha Hosannah created the design which includes a clenched fist of solidarity within a circle.

The ICC-approved logo has appeared on the shirts of all 20 Premier League clubs since the competition resumed earlier this month.

West Indies captain Jason Holder, who has voiced his support for the Black Lives Matter cause which has come to the forefront after the death of American George Floyd, said: "This is a pivotal moment in history for sports, for the game of cricket and for the West Indies cricket team.

The opening Test of the series between England and West Indies will mark the resumption of international cricket

"We have come to England to retain the Wisden Trophy but we are very conscious of happenings around the world and the fight for justice and equality. We believe we have a duty to show solidarity and also to help raise awareness.

"As a group of young men, we know of the rich and diverse history of West Indies cricket and we know we are guardians of the great game for generations to come."

Holder, who earlier this week called for racism to be treated like doping and corruption, said the players arrived at the decision to wear the logo after great consideration.

We know what it is for people to make judgements because of the colour of our skin, so we know what it feels like, this goes beyond the boundary Jason Holder

"We did not take our decision lightly," he added. "We know what it is for people to make judgements because of the colour of our skin, so we know what it feels like, this goes beyond the boundary.

"There must be equality and there must be unity. Until we get that as people, we cannot stop.

"We have to find some way to have equal rights and people must not be viewed differently because of the colour of their skin or ethnic background."

Deeney said: "Alisha and I are immensely proud to be asked and take part in a monumental moment in world sport, this amazing decision by the West Indies cricket team to show their support for Black Lives Matter.

"When I got the call, I didn't hesitate to respond, because I know as sportspersons in the spotlight, how important our efforts are to bring about change and the role we play in move towards change in our society."

West Indies will play England in three Test matches behind closed doors - the first at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from July 8 and the other two at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, where they are presently based.

