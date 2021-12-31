West Indies white-ball captain Kieron Pollard back for series against England and Ireland

Kieron Pollard is back after missing Pakistan tour through injury

Kieron Pollard will return to captain the West Indies in their upcoming white-ball series against England and Ireland.

Pollard missed the recent tour of Pakistan, eventually cut short because of Covid-19 cases in the West Indies camp, because of a hamstring injury he suffered in the T20 World Cup.

The Windies will face Ireland in three one-day internationals in Jamaica from January 8 before a single T20 international on January 16, and then England arrive for five T20 matches in Barbados from January 22-30.

All-rounder Fabian Allen will only be available for the England series despite recovering from an ankle injury as he has now tested positive for Covid-19 and will have to isolate.

Fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell and all-rounders Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers, all of whom missed the Pakistan tour due to Covid-19, were also included in the squads to face Ireland and England.

"We have tried to maintain the general make-up of the squads from the Pakistan tour before Christmas, with the captain and some senior players coming back in," said West Indies head coach Phil Simmons.

Fabian Allen will be out of isolation in time to take on England

"COVID-19 has also played a part in the final make-up of the squad. The challenges in the next couple (of) months are getting the young players in both squads to not only improve on their skills but maintain the attitude and desire we saw in Pakistan."

ODI squad to face Ireland: Kieron Pollard (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas.

T20 squad to face Ireland and England: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Fabian Allen (England only), Darren Bravo (England only), Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Shai Hope, Akel Hosein, Jason Holder, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.