West Indies stun Australia by eight runs with dramatic Test win to level series after Shamar Joseph heroics

West Indies stunned Australia to win the second Test of their series by eight runs after heroics from Shamar Joseph.

Australia came into the fourth day needing 156 runs to win the two-Test series with West Indies requiring eight wickets to cause an upset.

Joseph was the star as he took seven wickets in the second innings, bowling out Josh Hazlewood, when Australia needed nine runs to win, which gave West Indies victory and sparked huge celebrations.

"Tears would have come to my eyes but I already cried when I got my five-wicket haul," said Joseph, who was named both Man of the Match and Man of the Series.

"It's just happiness, when was the last time we won in Australia? I can't even remember. Today's a big day for us."

Image: West Indies' Shamar Joseph led the away side to their first victory in Australia for 27 years

Forced to retire hurt from a toe-crushing Mitchell Starc yorker the previous evening, Joseph bounced back to claim six wickets in a session and 7-68 overall to lift West Indies to their first Test win in Australia since 1997, as the hosts were bowled out for 207 in pursuit of 216.

Australia's new opener Steve Smith (91 not out) farmed the strike to protect Hazlewood (0), but it was to no avail as Joseph sent the tailender's off-stump flying to register the win which sent the tourists running in celebration at the Gabba.

Before the West Indies were dismissed for 193 in their second dig, Australia skipper Pat Cummins had courageously declared at 289-9 with his side still behind the visitors' first innings total of 311.

Image: West Indies' Shamar Joseph produced an incredible bowling performance with 7-68

Joseph, who had been sent to the hospital for scans, recovered sufficiently by day four to bowl over Cameron Green (42) and Travis Head, who made a king pair, in consecutive deliveries to keep alive West Indies' hopes.

Mitchell Marsh (10) fell next, juggled between the slips, and Alex Carey (2) soon had his stumps rattled as the 24-year-old's fiery afternoon rampage continued.

Resuming from 33 overnight, Smith continued to accumulate while Starc opted for aggression, blasting a 14-ball 21 before presenting debutant Kevin Sinclair at backward point his third catch for the game.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Cummins, caught behind, added two before becoming Joseph's sixth victim in a lionhearted 11-over spell which reduced the hosts to 187-8 at the major break.

Alzarri Joseph (2-62) captured Nathan Lyon's (9) bottom-edge one ball after spilling a caught-and-bowled chance to have Australia nine down and trailing by 21, forcing Smith to up the ante by scooping a six over fine leg but in the end the hosts, sensationally, fell just short.

The final margin embodies an enthralling contest in which both sides experienced periods of ascendancy, however the West Indies, who fielded four debutantes in the series, had to overcome their share of bad luck.

Image: Australia will next face West Indies in three one-day internationals and three T20s nex

Cummins, who led Australia to a World Test Championship triumph last year, said he was disappointed at the defeat but paid full tribute to West Indies.

"That was a fantastic Test match and a fantastic series," he said.

"I thought in particular, Shamar, the way he bowled today was right up there and unfortunately we weren't good enough.

"We've all played enough to know that this game humbles you pretty quickly when you're thinking you're on top of the world."

Reaction to West Indies' famous win

Cricket writers react to West Indies' historic victory in

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once