Kraigg Brathwaite steps down as West Indies Test captain after three years
Kraigg Brathwaite served as West Indies Test captain for three years; his replacement is yet to be announced; Shai Hope replaces Rovman Powell as T20 captain; watch England's white-ball series vs West Indies (three ODIs, three T20s) live on Sky Sports in May and June
Tuesday 1 April 2025 09:06, UK
Kraigg Brathwaite has stepped down as West Indies' Test captain after three years in the role.
The 32-year-old led West Indies in 39 Tests and guided them to their first Test victory in Australia for 27 years last year with a dramatic win in Brisbane.
His replacement is yet to be named for Australia's upcoming three-Test tour of the Caribbean which takes place in June and July.
Brathwaite became Test captain in March 2021, taking over from Jason Holder, and also led the West Indies to a home Test series victory against England in 2022.
Wicketkeeper batter Shai Hope will be replacing Rovman Powell as the T20 captain alongside his role as one-day international skipper.
Hope, 31, will take charge during West Indies' white-ball tour of England, live on Sky Sports Cricket in June.
