Darren Lehmann says ball-tampering scandal left him needing counselling

Darren Lehmann quit as Australia head coach with more than a year left on his contract

Darren Lehmann has revealed he remains emotionally damaged by the ball-tampering scandal that surrounded Australia's tour of South Africa.

Lehmann quit his role as Australia head coach in March despite being cleared of any wrongdoing.

And the 48-year-old has revealed he continues to have counselling more than seven months after his resignation.

"I don't think people know how much it affects people behind the scenes, but that's one of those things that you go through. The help of family and close friends got me through." Darren Lehmann

"I saw people, and am still seeing people about it. That's a work in progress," he told Sydney's Daily Telegraph.

"I don't think people know how much it affects people behind the scenes, but that's one of those things that you go through. The help of family and close friends got me through."

The scandal resulted in year-long bans for former captain Steve Smith and his vice-captain David Warner, with batsman Cameron Bancroft suspended for nine months.

David Warner still has five months of his suspension left, along with his former captain Steve Smith

The suspensions were handed out by Cricket Australia for attempting to tamper with the ball during the Test against South Africa in Cape Town in March.

Lehmann, who is set for a commentary stint with a local radio station after coaching at Cricket Australia's 'Centre of Excellence' academy in Brisbane, said his former employers could have done more to support him.

Australia vs Pakistan Live on

"For me, it was okay. It was a tough time and you had bad days and good days and I'm sure all those other three blokes had worse days," he said.

"You just hope they get the right help, everyone gets the right help when they need it. There could have been more help but they certainly didn't just leave us hanging either."