Australia's Matt Renshaw smashes 345 in grade cricket after being overlooked for first India Test

Matt Renshaw has played 11 Tests for Australia, scoring one hundred and three fifites

Australia's Matt Renshaw smashed a record 345 in Queensland Premier Cricket on Saturday - having been overlooked for a spot in the first Test against India in Adelaide.

Renshaw clubbed 38 fours and 12 sixes in a superb 273-ball innings for Brisbane side Toombul in a two-day game against Wynnum/Manly, eclipsing the competition-record 311 not out Wade Townsend scored in 2009/2010.

The 22-year-old has scored 611 runs in four knocks for Toombul this season at an average of 203.7 from - but has been unable to replicate that form in the Sheffield Shield for Queensland, passing fifty just once in eight innings and scoring only 158 runs at an average of 19.75.

Renshaw failed to make an appearance during Australia's two-Test series against Pakistan in the UAE after suffering a concussion in a tour game ahead of the first match, with the most recent of his 11 Tests coming against South Africa in Johannesburg in March.

Victoria opener Marcus Harris is poised to debut for Australia against India on Thursday, having scored a Sheffield Shield-leading 501 runs in five matches, including an unbeaten 250 against New South Wales.

Marcus Harris is set for his Australia debut in Adelaide on Thursday

Australia will play India in Perth, Melbourne and Sydney after Adelaide as they hunt their first Test series win since thrashing England 4-0 at home in the 2017-18 Ashes series.

The Baggy Greens lost 3-1 in South Africa in March on a tour blighted by the ball-tampering scandal, before slipping to a 1-0 defeat against Pakistan in the Emirates in October.

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke claimed earlier this week the side must continue to play "tough cricket" and they "won't win a game" focusing on being liked.