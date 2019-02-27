Kane Richardson ruled out of Australia's tour of India

Australia fast bowler Kane Richardson has been ruled out of the India tour with a side injury

Fast bowler Kane Richardson will return home from Australia's tour of India after being ruled out with a side injury.

He will be replaced by fellow paceman Andrew Tye after the 28-year-old injured himself in training before their first T20 international on Sunday.

It's another blow for Australia, who are already without leading fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood for the limited-overs tour.

Australia team physiotherapist David Beakley said: "Kane reported some left side pain at training prior to the opening T20I in Vizag.

Richardson will be replaced by fellow paceman Andrew Tye.

"Unfortunately he has not recovered well enough in order to play a further part in the tour.

"Kane will return home to continue his rehabilitation, and we (will) monitor his progress over the coming weeks."

After winning the first T20 by three wickets, Australia take on India in the second match in Bengaluru on Wednesday before a five-match one-day series beginning in Hyderabad on Sunday.