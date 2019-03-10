David Warner smashes century in club game on return from elbow surgery

David Warner was back in action for Randwick-Petersham on Sunday

David Warner marked his return after elbow surgery with a quickfire century for Randwick-Petersham in an NSW Premier Cricket match on Sunday.

Warner hit seven sixes and four fours for his Sydney team but his dismissal on 110 started a collapse as opponents Penrith secured victory in the 50-over game.

Randwick-Petersham had been set 314 for victory and appeared well on their way to that target while Warner was at the crease at Coogee Oval, closing on 200 for the loss of just a single wicket.

Warner was hard on almost all of the bowling he faced until Henry Railz struck to dismiss him just after claiming the wicket of Jason Sangha in a vital spell.

And Randwick-Petersham would end their innings on 219-8 after Ryan Smith snapped up three quick wickets.

Warner had been out of action since suffering an injury during a stint in the Bangladesh Premier League which required surgery.

He is serving the final days of a 12-month suspension for his part in a ball-tampering row in South Africa which expires on March 29.

Along with former Australia captain Steve Smith, Warner has been left out of their squad for an upcoming one-day international series against Pakistan even though both would have been eligible.

Warner and Smith will instead head to the Indian Premier League to gain valuable match time ahead of this summer's World Cup and Ashes series in England.