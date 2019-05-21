Australia's Steve Smith and David Warner set to face West Indies in Hampshire on Wednesday
By PA
Last Updated: 21/05/19 2:16pm
Australia duo Steve Smith and David Warner are set to make their first appearances on UK soil since their ball-tampering bans.
The batsmen were suspended by Cricket Australia for 12 months for their roles in the plan to use sandpaper on the ball in a Test match with South Africa in March 2018. Both have been named in their country's squad for the World Cup.
Watch the Cricket World Cup on Sky
Sky Sports Cricket is the exclusive home of the Cricket World Cup. Follow your team for £10 per month for a whole year.
Their first appearances on British soil since the scandal were due to come against hosts England on Saturday, but Australia have now agreed to play an additional warm-up fixture versus West Indies at the Ageas Bowl on Wednesday.
The Windies requested an extra game to be played in order to give players who had been playing in the IPL sufficient time to prepare.
West Indies Cricket Board chief executive Johnny Grave said: "We are very grateful to Hampshire CCC for agreeing to host us at the Ageas Bowl, and to Cricket Australia for agreeing the additional warm-up game.
"Due to the commitments and promises made, to both our players and the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), this is the first time that our entire World Cup squad can get together since the IPL finished."
Defending champions Australia commence their World Cup campaign against Afghanistan on June 1, 24 hours after West Indies begin against Pakistan.