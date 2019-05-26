Steve Smith unfazed by 'cheat' chants after century against England

Steve Smith hit a century against England in Southampton, as Australia won the warm-up clash by 12 runs.

Steve Smith has played down 'cheat' chants and boos directed at him during Australia's warm-up game with England in Southampton on Saturday.

The 29 year-old was banned from cricket for a year and stripped of his international captaincy in all three forms following his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal against South Africa in 2018.

The right-hand batsman scored an impressive 116 from 102 in Southampton as Australia won by 12 runs at the Ageas Bowl in what was his first game against England since returning from his 12-month sanction.

Smith was booed to the crease, booed at fifty and booed after reaching his century by the crowd in Southampton.

The three-time ICC top test batsman said: "I heard a few things when I went out to bat but it didn't get to me.

"I guess everyone is entitled to their opinion in how they want to treat people but it's just water off a duck's back to me.

"I was just trying to keep my head down, move straight ahead and do my job."

Coach of the reigning world champions Justin Langer previously said that Smith, along with Cameron Bancroft and David Warner, are ready to "face the fire" at this summer's World Cup after their respective bans.

Smith had elbow surgery earlier this year and believes he is returning to form in time for the finals next month.

Australia come up against Sri Lanka in their final warm-up game in Southampton on Monday before their World Cup opener against Afghanistan in Bristol on June 1.

"They are just practice games but hopefully I can keep up the form as we head into the real stuff," Smith added.

"I am feeling composed and calm at the crease and hitting the balls I want to, to the boundary. Hopefully I can keep it up."