Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

285
Result
Badge

Australia

297-9

Australia win by 12 runs

England vs Australia

England vs Australia LIVE!

Live in-play updates from England and Australia's World Cup warm-up game and the One-Day Cup final between Somerset and Hampshire.

Match Details

Date
25th May 2019
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
The Ageas Bowl
Umpires
S Ravi, M Erasmus
TV Umpire
J S Wilson
Match Referee
J J Crowe
Reserve Umpire
N J Llong

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
J.J. Roy c Lyon b Richardson 32
J.M. Bairstow c Warner b Behrendorff 12
J.M. Vince c Lyon b Behrendorff 64
B.A. Stokes s Carey b Lyon 20
J.C. Buttler c Khawaja b Coulter-Nile 52
M.M. Ali c Richardson b Zampa 22
C.R. Woakes run out (Stoinis) 40
T.K. Curran c Khawaja b Richardson 2
L.E. Plunkett c Maxwell b Stoinis 19
A.U. Rashid Not out 7
J.C. Archer run out (Maxwell) 1
Extras 6w, 4b, 4lb 14
Total All Out, 49.3 Overs 285
Full Batting Card

australia BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
J.P. Behrendorff 8 1 43 2
N.M. Coulter-Nile 6 0 61 1
A. Zampa 10 0 54 1
K.W. Richardson 9 0 51 2
Lyon 10 0 37 1
M.P. Stoinis 6.3 0 31 1
Full Bowling Card