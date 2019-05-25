England vs Australia

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
Result
Australia win by 12 runs
Match Details
- Date
- 25th May 2019
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- The Ageas Bowl
- Umpires
- S Ravi, M Erasmus
- TV Umpire
- J S Wilson
- Match Referee
- J J Crowe
- Reserve Umpire
- N J Llong
england BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|J.J. Roy
|c Lyon b Richardson
|32
|J.M. Bairstow
|c Warner b Behrendorff
|12
|J.M. Vince
|c Lyon b Behrendorff
|64
|B.A. Stokes
|s Carey b Lyon
|20
|J.C. Buttler
|c Khawaja b Coulter-Nile
|52
|M.M. Ali
|c Richardson b Zampa
|22
|C.R. Woakes
|run out (Stoinis)
|40
|T.K. Curran
|c Khawaja b Richardson
|2
|L.E. Plunkett
|c Maxwell b Stoinis
|19
|A.U. Rashid
|Not out
|7
|J.C. Archer
|run out (Maxwell)
|1
|Extras
|6w, 4b, 4lb
|14
|Total
|All Out, 49.3 Overs
|285
Full Batting Card
australia BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|J.P. Behrendorff
|8
|1
|43
|2
|N.M. Coulter-Nile
|6
|0
|61
|1
|A. Zampa
|10
|0
|54
|1
|K.W. Richardson
|9
|0
|51
|2
|Lyon
|10
|0
|37
|1
|M.P. Stoinis
|6.3
|0
|31
|1