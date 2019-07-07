Australia's Usman Khawaja out of World Cup with hamstring strain

Usman Khawaja retired hurt during Australia's 10-run defeat to South Africa on Saturday

Australia batsman Usman Khawaja's hamstring strain will rule him out for the rest of the World Cup, head coach Justin Langer has confirmed.

Khawaja was troubled by a problem to his left hamstring which led to him retiring hurt in the 10-run defeat to South Africa on Saturday, although the batsman did take to the field again in the closing stages at Old Trafford.

Australia have now confirmed the injury will end his involvement in the tournament, with Matthew Wade set to be parachuted in as the left-hander's replacement ahead of Thursday's semi-final against England.

Wade, who has already joined up with the squad, scored List A hundreds against Derbyshire and Northamptonshire in June while batting for Australia A on their tour of England.

Matthew Wade will replace Khawaja in Australia's squad subject to ICC approval

"It's such a pity for (Khawaja), for someone who's been so integral to how we've been playing," Langer said.

"Like Shaun (Marsh, who broke his arm on Thursday) I feel that sad for him that he's going to miss the World Cup semi-final.

"Wade is coming up, he's in great form, he's had a great 12 or 18 months back home but he also just scored two hundreds, he's in great nick.

Mitch Marsh has also linked up with the squad as cover for fellow all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who sustained a side strain against South Africa.

11:28 Watch highlights as South Africa beat Australia by 10 runs in a thrilling final World Cup group game at Old Trafford Watch highlights as South Africa beat Australia by 10 runs in a thrilling final World Cup group game at Old Trafford

"If they [Wade and Mitch Marsh] have to come in they'll be ready to step up," added Langer.

Reacting to the news that Wade had been called up, former Australia captain Michael Clarke tweeted: "Great selection - Wade must play!

"He is in unbelievable form and it's the way he is batting - aggressive, intent, looking to take the bowlers on! Exactly what Australia needs to beat England in the semi final."

Watch Australia vs England live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup (channel 404) and Sky Sports Main Event (channel 401) from 9.30am on Thursday.