Steve Smith best batsman in history of Test cricket, says Tim Paine after Edgbaston win

Steve Smith is the best batsman in the history of Test cricket, says Australia captain Tim Paine.

Smith scored a century in each innings in his first Test since the ball-tampering scandal as Australia thrashed England by 251 runs at Edgbaston.

The 30-year-old - whose first-innings 142 lifted his side from 122-8 to 284 all out - averages 62.96 in Tests, a record only bettered by the great Sir Don Bradman (99.94).

"We were up against it earlier in the Test match but when you've got the best player in the world at the crease anything is possible," said Paine. "While he's there, I think our team's got real confidence.

"He showed his class in both innings and were lucky to witness him this week. He was unbelievable. Having someone like Steve controlling the game certainly helps.

"We are running out of things to say about him and I tend to agree that he is probably the best Test batsman we have ever seen. He's the best player in the world for Test cricket at the moment."

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon (6-49) and seamer Pat Cummins (4-32) starred on day five at Edgbaston, shredding England for 146 as Australia won at the ground for the first time in any format since 2001.

"Nathan rarely disappoints - it is hard to come to day five with all the pressure of winning the Test match on your shoulders," added Paine.

"I thought he handled the pressure superbly but our three quicks [Cummins, James Pattinson and Peter Siddle] took pressure off him.

"They were able to build pressure at the other end and I thought are attack all round were outstanding.

"We thought we could improve with the ball from the first innings and [Monday morning] all four of the bowlers were sensational."

Paine had said before the game that he could think of 15 more intimidating grounds than Edgbaston, which had become a fortress for England.

"It doesn't matter where it is, we know everywhere we go in England the crowd will be against us," said the 34-year-old, whose side will now look to take a 2-0 lead in the series at Lord's from August 14.

"I thought the guys handled it well, stuck to their guns but there is a long series ahead.

"You've got to keep a lid on [the celebrations] - we aren't here to win the first Test, we're here to win the Ashes and we've been really clear on that for some time.

"It's a huge step in the right direction, but we're certainly not satisfied with that."

