Josh Hazlewood preferred to Mitchell Starc for second Ashes Test

Josh Hazlewood will play for Australia at Lord's having been preferred to Mitchell Starc

Josh Hazlewood has edged out Mitchell Starc for a spot in the Australia XI for the second Ashes Test at Lord's, Justin Langer has confirmed.

Hazlewood and fellow seamer Starc were vying to replace the rested James Pattinson in the Test, which should belatedly get underway on Thursday after a day-one washout.

Australia head coach Langer revealed Hazlewood, who will now play his first Test since January, had been picked due to his consistency.

"He's got an outstanding record. He missed out on the World Cup because we felt he hadn't played much cricket but we know he's an outstanding bowler," Langer said of Hazlewood.

"He hits a great length and he's usually pretty miserly with his economy rate - that's what gave him the edge in this game.

"Don't get me wrong, it was a hard decision. If it comes off we know what we are doing, if it doesn't we don't, that's just the business we are in. It was a tough call."

James Pattinson has been rested for the second Test

On the decision to rest Pattinson, who has had an injury-hit Test career to date, Langer added: "We collaborated on that one.

"I think in the past he's thought he had to play and pushed and pushed. In those instances, he usually broke at some point.

"He was a little bit stiff after bowling on Monday morning. We knew he would only bowl one of the two back-to-back games - we knew he couldn't play back-to-back Test matches.

"We just felt that having pulled up a little stiff after bowling it would be common sense to keep getting himself hungry and prepared for the third Test."

Rain led to a complete washout on day one at Lord's

A toss was scheduled for 3pm on Wednesday before further rain put paid to that and an abandonment was announced at 4.20pm.

"We had a joke there for a moment, asking if the captain tosses the coin and he wins the toss can he ask the opposition to make the choice," added Langer.

"A couple of the umpires weren't sure, but they checked for us and you have to make a decision. It was going to be a tough call.

"At this stage we'll only lose two hours in the Test match so it won't affect too much. There'll be longer sessions we're going to have to deal with but our guys have said all along we have to keep adapting."

