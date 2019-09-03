Steve Smith No 1 in Test batting rankings as Virat Kohli slips to second

Steve Smith is back on top of the ICC Test batting rankings

Steve Smith has regained top spot in the ICC Test batting rankings after leapfrogging India captain Virat Kohli.

Smith missed the third Ashes Test at Headingley with concussion but has toppled Kohli after the latter recorded a golden duck in the second innings of India's series-sealing 257-run over West Indies in Jamaica.

The Australian leads the way with 904 points, with Kohli a spot back on 903 points and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson in third place on 878 points.

Virat Kohli has slipped to second after a golden duck in Jamaica

Smith - who has scored 144, 142 and 92 in his three innings in this Ashes series so far - could add to his tally during the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford this week but Kohli is not back in Test action until India host South Africa in October.

Smith originally became No 1 in December 2015 but Kohli overtook him in August 2018 when Smith was out of action due to his one-year ban following the ball-tampering scandal.

India's Ajinkya Rahane has risen four places from 11th to seventh, after scoring a century and two fifties in four innings in the 2-0 series win over West Indies in the Caribbean.

Ajinkya Rahane has moved into the the top 10 of the batting standings

Jasprit Bumrah and Jason Holder have risen into the top five of the Test bowling rankings, with Bumrah up from seventh to third and Holder moving from 11th to fourth.

India seamer Bumrah picked up six wickets, including a hat-trick, in West Indies' first innings in Jamaica, while Windies skipper Holder bagged 5-77 in India's opening dig.

Australia's Pat Cummins (908 points) tops the standings, followed by South Africa'a Kagiso Rabada (851) and Bumrah (835), with Holder and James Anderson tied for fourth (814).

Holder remains the leading all-rounder, with Ben Stokes, Shakib Al Hasan, Ravindra Jadeja and Vernon Philander rounding out the top five in that list.

